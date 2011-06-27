Used 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Consumer Reviews

My 5th Miata brianmc2014 , 12/11/2014 34 of 34 people found this review helpful I currently own a 2006 Miata Sport and it is my 5th one. I bought first year model they came out and they are unbeatable for the money.All the ones I've had average close to 30mpg and I have spent $0 dollars on any of them. They're the most reliable and dependable cars I've ever owned. I've had the Honda S2000 and it's expensive to upkeep..preminum gas,tires are staggered so you can't rotate and insurance is outrageous.. the shear fun factor alone this these Miata's is priceless.i've owned every convertible on the market ( or pretty close) and I always come back to the Miata.Only issue I've ever had with these cars is the rain drains clogging up and water standing in the passenger floorboard Report Abuse

Comfort Patrick Goungo , 02/11/2016 Club Spec 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful New or old this cars are for basically young people. You have to be I think in good shape because getting in and out requires twisting your back. Not fun on long trips, but great for every weekend to bring youth into your life. That said, I am 70 and this has been the most joyful car I have ever owned. Lots of fun driving it. Yes , this is one of my bucket list items. Enjoy life, you only get one each. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Harley Davidson Replacement gus38 , 06/05/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Traded an '04 Ultra Classic and haven't looked back. The MX5 is a 2-dr/4wh replacement. It has all of the thrill of driving with the wind without having to worry about the weather. Top up/top down takes a few seconds. I have the Gr Touring with 7-spkr Bose system. Sound is great all the time. Cloth brown top with 6-spd manual. This car is by far the most fun vehicle i have driven. Past vehicles include Audi A6 & A4 Cab. I do wish there was some better answer for spare than Fix a Flat and run flat tires. Mileage has been 28 MPG combined. All in all it is hard to imagine a replacement for the HD but this car is IT. Decide on the top up/down when you get in the car. Simple

Best Fun Factor on 4 wheels - 2006 Miata 2006sonata , 02/23/2013 16 of 16 people found this review helpful These cars are so awesome. Fun, fun, fun, and reliable as can be. Cheap to fill up (small tank). Don't buy one of these if envious stares annoy you. Don't buy one of these if you'd much prefer to spend a lot of money on a true roadster. Don't buy one of these if you are on a first name basis with you auto mechanic and prefer to stay that way. I don't have the top of the line 'leather' version of the car, but slapped on some upgraded 17" alloy wheels, and great tires ( Michelin Pilot Super Sport), and handling actually improves dramatically - didn't think that was possible.