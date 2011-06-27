  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MPV
  4. Used 2000 Mazda MPV
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Mazda MPV LX Features & Specs

More about the 2000 MPV
Overview
See MPV Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/388.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6250 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room46.9 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room60.8 in.
Measurements
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base111.8 in.
Length187.0 in.
Width72.1 in.
Curb weight3657 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Highlight Silver
  • Sand Mica
  • White
  • Rainforest Green Mica
  • Classic Red
  • Sapphire Blue Mica
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Emerald Mica
  • Black Mica
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
See MPV Inventory

Related Used 2000 Mazda MPV LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles