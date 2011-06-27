Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CX-3 SUV
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,963*
Total Cash Price
$18,400
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,274*
Total Cash Price
$24,713
Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,567*
Total Cash Price
$25,435
Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,597*
Total Cash Price
$24,894
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,317*
Total Cash Price
$18,039
Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,610*
Total Cash Price
$18,761
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CX-3 SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$775
|$799
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$4,115
|Maintenance
|$1,802
|$1,321
|$660
|$296
|$2,263
|$6,342
|Repairs
|$405
|$469
|$549
|$643
|$752
|$2,817
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,006
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,173
|Financing
|$989
|$796
|$590
|$368
|$134
|$2,876
|Depreciation
|$4,318
|$1,603
|$1,410
|$1,251
|$1,122
|$9,703
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,413
|$6,181
|$5,258
|$4,668
|$6,443
|$32,963
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CX-3 SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$5,527
|Maintenance
|$2,421
|$1,774
|$886
|$397
|$3,040
|$8,519
|Repairs
|$544
|$630
|$737
|$863
|$1,010
|$3,784
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,351
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,576
|Financing
|$1,329
|$1,069
|$792
|$495
|$179
|$3,863
|Depreciation
|$5,799
|$2,154
|$1,893
|$1,680
|$1,507
|$13,033
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,986
|$8,302
|$7,062
|$6,269
|$8,654
|$44,274
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CX-3 SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,072
|$1,104
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$5,688
|Maintenance
|$2,491
|$1,826
|$912
|$409
|$3,129
|$8,767
|Repairs
|$560
|$649
|$759
|$888
|$1,039
|$3,894
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,390
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,622
|Financing
|$1,368
|$1,100
|$815
|$509
|$185
|$3,976
|Depreciation
|$5,969
|$2,217
|$1,949
|$1,729
|$1,551
|$13,413
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,395
|$8,545
|$7,269
|$6,452
|$8,907
|$45,567
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CX-3 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,112
|$1,145
|$1,180
|$5,567
|Maintenance
|$2,438
|$1,787
|$893
|$400
|$3,062
|$8,581
|Repairs
|$548
|$635
|$742
|$869
|$1,017
|$3,812
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,361
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,587
|Financing
|$1,339
|$1,076
|$798
|$498
|$181
|$3,892
|Depreciation
|$5,842
|$2,169
|$1,907
|$1,692
|$1,518
|$13,128
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,088
|$8,363
|$7,114
|$6,315
|$8,717
|$44,597
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CX-3 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$760
|$783
|$806
|$830
|$855
|$4,034
|Maintenance
|$1,767
|$1,295
|$647
|$290
|$2,219
|$6,218
|Repairs
|$397
|$460
|$538
|$630
|$737
|$2,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$986
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,150
|Financing
|$970
|$780
|$578
|$361
|$131
|$2,820
|Depreciation
|$4,233
|$1,572
|$1,382
|$1,226
|$1,100
|$9,513
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,209
|$6,060
|$5,155
|$4,576
|$6,317
|$32,317
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CX-3 SUV Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$790
|$814
|$838
|$863
|$889
|$4,195
|Maintenance
|$1,838
|$1,347
|$673
|$302
|$2,308
|$6,467
|Repairs
|$413
|$478
|$560
|$655
|$766
|$2,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,025
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,196
|Financing
|$1,009
|$811
|$601
|$375
|$136
|$2,933
|Depreciation
|$4,402
|$1,635
|$1,437
|$1,275
|$1,144
|$9,894
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,617
|$6,302
|$5,361
|$4,759
|$6,570
|$33,610
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 CX-3
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Mazda CX-3 in Virginia is:not available
