Used 2014 Mazda 3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
3 Hatchback
i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$26,116*
Total Cash Price
$11,390
i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,511*
Total Cash Price
$12,871
i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$32,384*
Total Cash Price
$14,124
i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,078*
Total Cash Price
$13,554
s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,473*
Total Cash Price
$15,035
s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,683*
Total Cash Price
$12,073
i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,250*
Total Cash Price
$12,757
i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,638*
Total Cash Price
$11,618
3 Sedan
i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,638*
Total Cash Price
$11,618
i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,779*
Total Cash Price
$15,604
s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,824*
Total Cash Price
$16,060
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,040*
Total Cash Price
$15,718
i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$27,161*
Total Cash Price
$11,846
i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,868*
Total Cash Price
$16,516
i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,951*
Total Cash Price
$14,807
s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,384*
Total Cash Price
$14,124
i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,123*
Total Cash Price
$14,010
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,116*
Total Cash Price
$11,390
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3 Hatchback i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$739
|$761
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$3,924
|Maintenance
|$697
|$329
|$1,570
|$474
|$1,416
|$4,486
|Repairs
|$451
|$523
|$612
|$715
|$834
|$3,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$640
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$804
|Financing
|$613
|$492
|$365
|$228
|$82
|$1,780
|Depreciation
|$3,105
|$1,166
|$1,026
|$910
|$816
|$7,023
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,180
|$4,275
|$5,390
|$4,198
|$5,073
|$26,116
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3 Hatchback i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$913
|$940
|$4,434
|Maintenance
|$788
|$372
|$1,774
|$536
|$1,600
|$5,069
|Repairs
|$510
|$591
|$692
|$808
|$942
|$3,543
|Taxes & Fees
|$723
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$909
|Financing
|$693
|$556
|$412
|$258
|$93
|$2,011
|Depreciation
|$3,509
|$1,318
|$1,159
|$1,028
|$922
|$7,936
|Fuel
|$1,057
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$1,189
|$5,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,113
|$4,831
|$6,091
|$4,744
|$5,732
|$29,511
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3 Hatchback i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$916
|$944
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$4,866
|Maintenance
|$864
|$408
|$1,947
|$588
|$1,756
|$5,563
|Repairs
|$559
|$649
|$759
|$887
|$1,034
|$3,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$794
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$997
|Financing
|$760
|$610
|$453
|$283
|$102
|$2,207
|Depreciation
|$3,850
|$1,446
|$1,272
|$1,128
|$1,012
|$8,709
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,304
|$6,155
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,903
|$5,301
|$6,684
|$5,206
|$6,291
|$32,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3 Hatchback i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$879
|$906
|$933
|$962
|$990
|$4,670
|Maintenance
|$829
|$392
|$1,868
|$564
|$1,685
|$5,338
|Repairs
|$537
|$622
|$728
|$851
|$992
|$3,731
|Taxes & Fees
|$762
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$957
|Financing
|$729
|$585
|$434
|$271
|$98
|$2,118
|Depreciation
|$3,695
|$1,388
|$1,221
|$1,083
|$971
|$8,357
|Fuel
|$1,113
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$1,252
|$5,907
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,544
|$5,087
|$6,414
|$4,996
|$6,037
|$31,078
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3 Hatchback s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$975
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,067
|$1,098
|$5,180
|Maintenance
|$920
|$434
|$2,072
|$626
|$1,869
|$5,922
|Repairs
|$595
|$690
|$808
|$944
|$1,101
|$4,138
|Taxes & Fees
|$845
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,061
|Financing
|$809
|$649
|$482
|$301
|$108
|$2,350
|Depreciation
|$4,099
|$1,539
|$1,354
|$1,201
|$1,077
|$9,270
|Fuel
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,309
|$1,349
|$1,389
|$6,552
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,478
|$5,643
|$7,115
|$5,541
|$6,696
|$34,473
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3 Hatchback s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$783
|$807
|$831
|$856
|$882
|$4,159
|Maintenance
|$739
|$349
|$1,664
|$502
|$1,501
|$4,755
|Repairs
|$478
|$554
|$649
|$758
|$884
|$3,323
|Taxes & Fees
|$678
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$852
|Financing
|$650
|$522
|$387
|$242
|$87
|$1,887
|Depreciation
|$3,291
|$1,236
|$1,088
|$965
|$865
|$7,444
|Fuel
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$5,262
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,611
|$4,532
|$5,713
|$4,450
|$5,377
|$27,683
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3 Hatchback i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$828
|$852
|$878
|$905
|$932
|$4,395
|Maintenance
|$781
|$368
|$1,758
|$531
|$1,586
|$5,024
|Repairs
|$505
|$586
|$685
|$801
|$934
|$3,511
|Taxes & Fees
|$717
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$900
|Financing
|$687
|$551
|$409
|$255
|$92
|$1,994
|Depreciation
|$3,478
|$1,306
|$1,149
|$1,019
|$914
|$7,866
|Fuel
|$1,047
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,178
|$5,560
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,042
|$4,788
|$6,037
|$4,702
|$5,682
|$29,250
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3 Hatchback i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$754
|$776
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$4,002
|Maintenance
|$711
|$336
|$1,601
|$483
|$1,444
|$4,576
|Repairs
|$460
|$533
|$624
|$729
|$851
|$3,198
|Taxes & Fees
|$653
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$820
|Financing
|$625
|$502
|$372
|$233
|$84
|$1,816
|Depreciation
|$3,167
|$1,189
|$1,047
|$928
|$832
|$7,163
|Fuel
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$5,063
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,324
|$4,361
|$5,498
|$4,282
|$5,174
|$26,638
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3 Sedan i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$754
|$776
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$4,002
|Maintenance
|$711
|$336
|$1,601
|$483
|$1,444
|$4,576
|Repairs
|$460
|$533
|$624
|$729
|$851
|$3,198
|Taxes & Fees
|$653
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$820
|Financing
|$625
|$502
|$372
|$233
|$84
|$1,816
|Depreciation
|$3,167
|$1,189
|$1,047
|$928
|$832
|$7,163
|Fuel
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$5,063
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,324
|$4,361
|$5,498
|$4,282
|$5,174
|$26,638
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3 Sedan i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$5,376
|Maintenance
|$955
|$451
|$2,151
|$649
|$1,940
|$6,146
|Repairs
|$618
|$717
|$838
|$980
|$1,143
|$4,295
|Taxes & Fees
|$877
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,101
|Financing
|$840
|$674
|$500
|$312
|$112
|$2,439
|Depreciation
|$4,254
|$1,597
|$1,406
|$1,247
|$1,118
|$9,622
|Fuel
|$1,281
|$1,319
|$1,359
|$1,400
|$1,441
|$6,801
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,837
|$5,857
|$7,384
|$5,751
|$6,950
|$35,779
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3 Sedan s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$5,533
|Maintenance
|$983
|$464
|$2,214
|$668
|$1,997
|$6,325
|Repairs
|$636
|$737
|$863
|$1,008
|$1,176
|$4,420
|Taxes & Fees
|$902
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,134
|Financing
|$864
|$694
|$515
|$321
|$116
|$2,510
|Depreciation
|$4,378
|$1,644
|$1,447
|$1,283
|$1,151
|$9,902
|Fuel
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$6,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,124
|$6,028
|$7,600
|$5,919
|$7,153
|$36,824
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3 Sedan i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$5,415
|Maintenance
|$962
|$454
|$2,167
|$654
|$1,954
|$6,191
|Repairs
|$622
|$722
|$845
|$987
|$1,151
|$4,326
|Taxes & Fees
|$883
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,110
|Financing
|$846
|$679
|$504
|$315
|$113
|$2,456
|Depreciation
|$4,285
|$1,609
|$1,416
|$1,256
|$1,126
|$9,692
|Fuel
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,369
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$6,850
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,908
|$5,899
|$7,438
|$5,793
|$7,001
|$36,040
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3 Sedan i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$769
|$791
|$815
|$840
|$865
|$4,081
|Maintenance
|$725
|$342
|$1,633
|$493
|$1,473
|$4,665
|Repairs
|$469
|$544
|$636
|$744
|$867
|$3,260
|Taxes & Fees
|$666
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$836
|Financing
|$638
|$512
|$380
|$237
|$85
|$1,851
|Depreciation
|$3,229
|$1,213
|$1,067
|$946
|$849
|$7,304
|Fuel
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,163
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,467
|$4,446
|$5,606
|$4,366
|$5,276
|$27,161
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3 Sedan i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,072
|$1,103
|$1,137
|$1,172
|$1,206
|$5,690
|Maintenance
|$1,011
|$477
|$2,277
|$687
|$2,053
|$6,505
|Repairs
|$654
|$758
|$887
|$1,037
|$1,209
|$4,546
|Taxes & Fees
|$928
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,166
|Financing
|$889
|$713
|$529
|$331
|$119
|$2,581
|Depreciation
|$4,502
|$1,691
|$1,488
|$1,320
|$1,183
|$10,183
|Fuel
|$1,356
|$1,396
|$1,438
|$1,482
|$1,525
|$7,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,411
|$6,199
|$7,816
|$6,087
|$7,356
|$37,868
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3 Sedan i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$961
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$5,101
|Maintenance
|$906
|$428
|$2,041
|$616
|$1,841
|$5,832
|Repairs
|$586
|$680
|$796
|$930
|$1,084
|$4,076
|Taxes & Fees
|$832
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,045
|Financing
|$797
|$640
|$475
|$296
|$107
|$2,314
|Depreciation
|$4,037
|$1,516
|$1,334
|$1,183
|$1,061
|$9,130
|Fuel
|$1,216
|$1,252
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,368
|$6,453
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,334
|$5,558
|$7,007
|$5,457
|$6,595
|$33,951
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3 Sedan s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$916
|$944
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$4,866
|Maintenance
|$864
|$408
|$1,947
|$588
|$1,756
|$5,563
|Repairs
|$559
|$649
|$759
|$887
|$1,034
|$3,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$794
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$997
|Financing
|$760
|$610
|$453
|$283
|$102
|$2,207
|Depreciation
|$3,850
|$1,446
|$1,272
|$1,128
|$1,012
|$8,709
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,304
|$6,155
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,903
|$5,301
|$6,684
|$5,206
|$6,291
|$32,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3 Sedan i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$936
|$964
|$994
|$1,023
|$4,827
|Maintenance
|$857
|$405
|$1,931
|$583
|$1,742
|$5,518
|Repairs
|$555
|$643
|$753
|$879
|$1,026
|$3,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$787
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$989
|Financing
|$754
|$605
|$449
|$280
|$101
|$2,189
|Depreciation
|$3,819
|$1,434
|$1,262
|$1,119
|$1,004
|$8,638
|Fuel
|$1,150
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,257
|$1,294
|$6,106
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,831
|$5,258
|$6,630
|$5,164
|$6,240
|$32,123
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3 Sedan i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$739
|$761
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$3,924
|Maintenance
|$697
|$329
|$1,570
|$474
|$1,416
|$4,486
|Repairs
|$451
|$523
|$612
|$715
|$834
|$3,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$640
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$804
|Financing
|$613
|$492
|$365
|$228
|$82
|$1,780
|Depreciation
|$3,105
|$1,166
|$1,026
|$910
|$816
|$7,023
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,180
|$4,275
|$5,390
|$4,198
|$5,073
|$26,116
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Mazda 3 in Virginia is: not available
