Used 2007 Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT DuoSelect Specs & Features

More about the 2007 Quattroporte
Overview
Starting MSRP
$119,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
transmission hill holderyes
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG13
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/380.8 mi.
Engine
Base engine size4.2 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower400 hp @ 7000 rpm
Torque332 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Blaupunkt premium brand stereo systemyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
carbon and leather trim on center consoleyes
carbon and leather trim on dashyes
carbon and leather trim on doorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4343 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Front track62.3 in.
Height56.6 in.
Length198.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.6 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Wheel base120.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blu Oceano Metallic
  • Bianco Fuji Pearlescent
  • Nero
  • Grigio Granito Metallic
  • Bordeaux Pontevecchio Metallic
  • Nero Carbonio Metallic
  • Grigio Touring Metallic
  • Blanco Eldorado
  • Blu Nettuno Metallic
  • Grigio Alfieri Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, leather
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Cuoio Sella, premium leather
  • Cuoio Sella, leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Nero, leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Cuoio, leather
  • Avorio, premium leather
  • Avorio, leather
  • Blu Navy, premium leather
  • Blu Navy, leather
  • Grigio Medio, premium leather
  • Grigio Medio, leather
  • Grigio Ghiaccio, premium leather
  • Grigio Ghiaccio, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
285/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
double wishbone front suspensionyes
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
