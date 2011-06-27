  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Maserati GranTurismo
  4. Used 2013 Maserati GranTurismo
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 GranTurismo
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all GranTurismos for sale
List Price Estimate
$34,579 - $46,198
Used GranTurismo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Two cars in One

tekman69, 06/16/2013
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

I have driven sports cars in the 60-100K range before, and have enjoyed the speed yet didn't always enjoy the stiff suspension driving on the pot hole filled streets and highways in and around New York City. I just upped the ante and purchased a new 2013 Maserati Granturismo Sport about 1000 miles ago and it is worth every last penny and then some. This is two cars in one. A sports car with plenty of power, great handling and a sound that you never get tired of (sport on). This car is beautiful and will not get old. But the absolute best thing about this car is a push button on the dash that turns this car into the most comfortable long distance luxury tourer for the entire family of 4

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all GranTurismos for sale

Related Used 2013 Maserati GranTurismo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles