Used 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Consumer Reviews

Two cars in One
tekman69, 06/16/2013
I have driven sports cars in the 60-100K range before, and have enjoyed the speed yet didn't always enjoy the stiff suspension driving on the pot hole filled streets and highways in and around New York City. I just upped the ante and purchased a new 2013 Maserati Granturismo Sport about 1000 miles ago and it is worth every last penny and then some. This is two cars in one. A sports car with plenty of power, great handling and a sound that you never get tired of (sport on). This car is beautiful and will not get old. But the absolute best thing about this car is a push button on the dash that turns this car into the most comfortable long distance luxury tourer for the entire family of 4
Related Used 2013 Maserati GranTurismo info
