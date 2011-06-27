Used 2009 Maserati GranTurismo Consumer Reviews
King of its category
Paul, 07/07/2010
16 of 16 people found this review helpful
Driven BMW 645, 750, 545, Mercedes 550, Porsche Boxtser Spyder and many, many more. Rolled the 550 and Porsche immediately following a test drive of the S. Never regretted the move, the car is special and if having to respond constantly while driving what type of car this is I'll take that as cost of ownership. Wonderful ride each and every day on the road.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the GranTurismo
Related Used 2009 Maserati GranTurismo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Maserati Levante
- 2020 Ghibli
- 2020 Quattroporte
- 2019 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Levante
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Ghibli
- Maserati Quattroporte 2019
- Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2019