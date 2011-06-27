  1. Home
Used 1993 Lincoln Town Car Cartier Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Town Car
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
Front shoulder room62.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room57.8 in.
Rear leg room42.8 in.
Rear shoulder room62.0 in.
Measurements
Length218.9 in.
Curb weight4050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.3 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base117.4 in.
Width76.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Opal Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Midnight Opal Metallic
  • Opal Opalescent Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Aquamarine Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
