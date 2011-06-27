Used 2008 Lincoln Navigator L SUV Consumer Reviews

RonInBuffalo , 08/23/2007

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I could not be happier with my 2008 Lincoln Navigator L! This black beauty has top quality, awesome appearance, excellent fit and finish, total comfort and ease of operation and handles and rides great so far. My fuel use experience is 18 city/22 highway. I use the Navigator L for daily commuting and hauling/carrying cargo. Even family and friends love the best in class 3rd row seating comfort and the quietness while driving is unrivaled. Cadillac, Infiniti, Mercedes and Acura Luxury SUVs come nowhere near the Navigator L in any comparable areas. I am very pleased with this vehicle and highly recommend it!