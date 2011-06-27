  1. Home
2020 Lincoln MKZ Consumer Reviews

I got a sedan, why

Bill, 07/21/2020
Hybrid Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
It is very quiet and smooth. I can flat tow it behind my motor home, and it gets 41MPGs.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Bought the exact 2020 Lincoln MKZ I found here!

Lincoln MKZ Turbo Reserve Fan, 07/25/2020
Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I had checked with 2 Lincoln dealerships for the exact 2020 Lincoln MKZ 2.0 Turbo model I wanted but they didn't have the color and options I had settled on when I built my car online. So, I searched on Edmunds and found the exact car I wanted with the Iced Mocha exterior and Cappucinno interior, and Revel 14 speaker sound system. It was sitting at another dealership only 12 miles away. I scheduled a test drive two days later and loved the car. Based on the Edmunds suggested price, I negotiated with the sales rep on Saturday & Sunday, and on Monday morning they met my price (nearly $900 below Edmunds' recommendation) and I got Lincoln financing at 72 months with 0% interest! Couldn't be happier!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
