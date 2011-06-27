2020 Lincoln MKZ Consumer Reviews
I got a sedan, why
It is very quiet and smooth. I can flat tow it behind my motor home, and it gets 41MPGs.
Bought the exact 2020 Lincoln MKZ I found here!
I had checked with 2 Lincoln dealerships for the exact 2020 Lincoln MKZ 2.0 Turbo model I wanted but they didn't have the color and options I had settled on when I built my car online. So, I searched on Edmunds and found the exact car I wanted with the Iced Mocha exterior and Cappucinno interior, and Revel 14 speaker sound system. It was sitting at another dealership only 12 miles away. I scheduled a test drive two days later and loved the car. Based on the Edmunds suggested price, I negotiated with the sales rep on Saturday & Sunday, and on Monday morning they met my price (nearly $900 below Edmunds' recommendation) and I got Lincoln financing at 72 months with 0% interest! Couldn't be happier!
