2019 Lincoln MKZ Consumer Reviews

Exceeded expectations Donald Peters , 03/27/2019 Hybrid Reserve II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Very good value,Reserve II Hybrid. performance better than expected for a hybrid,all amenities are there for a luxury smaller car.Had 3 Lincoln Mks,s before. Ride quality good,trade off of trunk space for battery is only negative. Have had car for 3 months,so far well pleased even though we always had full sized vehicles before. Have had very good experience with Lincoln brand since2006. Performance Report Abuse

Luxury hybrid at a mid range price J Ferder , 12/30/2018 Hybrid Reserve I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 18 of 20 people found this review helpful The Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve is beautiful to look at, drives like a luxury car, quiet, has alll the bells and whistles. at the price of less than a Honda Accord Hybrid. I get 36 miles to a galloon without really trying. I am very happy with this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Loving my THIRD MKZ hybrid Red Ryder , 04/14/2019 Hybrid Reserve I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 18 of 20 people found this review helpful I am currently leasing a 2019 MKZ hybrid. This is my third. I leased a 2011, bought a 2014 and now have the 2019 Reserve I with sun roof and special wheel rims. I am a big fan of this car. The 2019 has far better acceleration than the other two, which helps on the highway. When I drive local roads, my MPG goes above 40; stays around 36 with constant highway driving. The car is very comfortable for me, as was the first one I ever test drove. I am 5’2” and this car is made for smaller people. My 5’10” husband does not find it as comfortable as I do. The technology is improved quite a bit and it’s easier to make vocal commands. There are several way to control things - the steering wheel, the computer screen or the buttons on the console. I enjoy the solid, quiet ride it offers, as well as the good audio. I love this car and will continue to buy or lease it since I want a hybrid and this one, to me, is the best one out there. Yes, you lose trunk space but that’s a small sacrifice. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Reserve I Plus Package Vaughn Watts , 12/30/2018 Reserve I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 21 of 25 people found this review helpful Gives enough optional performance setting including comfort options to meet most driving needs. This 4 2.0T engine is NOT my Grande Sport performance but didn’t buy it for that. Turn on driving aids, set comfort / performance setting for DRIVE and SPORT modes, and view the teaching videos-you will learn how to use the advanced options to tune your driving experience. Quality of sound system is surprising but again set your options for your taste. Voice and Manual Nav needs some improvements-clumsy at times showing new software needing more human interaction quality testing-but usable and nice. I expect a Software update on this as models are sold and feedback given. Overall a great car for entire family and enjoyment on a trip or just out to a dinner show. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse