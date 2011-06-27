Used 2018 Lincoln Continental Consumer Reviews

Custom order 2018 James , 01/08/2018 Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 48 of 50 people found this review helpful I had some extra time this year so I ordered my car with the specific options I wanted. A nice perk that I'm not sure if the competitors will do. Lincoln has superior customer service. I am impressed with my whole experience. I am 100% satisfied with my purchase and I think it is the coolest car on the road for the value. I am disappointed by some of the negative reviews of this car I have read. I just don't see it. I think Lincoln nailed it and am looking forward to spending time in the car. I am still getting used to the seats. It is nice to have the massaging seats with the leg extensions. (Highly recommend the 30 way seats) This car has both performance and luxury. Its also quieter than the competitors and the car doesn't scream excess. Nope, its not a Mercedes and I'm glad.. update. Still the car and dealership experience. Update 7/18/19 - I am still in love with this car. I think I am going to get Red next time. Update 7/19/2020 - Have taken delivery on a custom ordered the reserve in Red Carpet metallic. This one is loaded. I think buying the car again is enough for this review. I am sad Lincoln won't be selling me any more Continentals. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Last Time Last Time , 06/10/2018 Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I am very impressed with the overall performance of this vehicle. The 2.7L 6-cyl engine turbo 6A has a lot of kick to it. I have not experienced any delay or hesitation in acceleration when stepping on the gas pedal like the Lincoln 2015 MKX I owned . Very responsive and the handling is what I expected from a luxury vehicle. Very roomy, quiet, and I love the 30-way seats, especially the extended thigh seating control which is great for long hours of highway driving. I also enjoy having the smart link which allows me to start, lock or unlock my vehicle with my iPhone. Great car! i am now an Eleven month owner and I am still impress with my Lincoln. It's a great luxury car, turns heads and is enjoyable to driving. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Couldn't be happier!! Micki P. , 02/02/2018 Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful Prepare to be amazed! I have been driving Lincolns for almost 20 years. So, I am very familiar with the brand, and I love it. This new Continental's ride is superb and I think you'll be amazed that Lincoln could have outdone themselves with re-inventing this model. Enjoy!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Uniquely Lincoln Steve Grandfield , 08/31/2018 Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 17 of 19 people found this review helpful When I saw the Diamond Blue Metallic 2018 Continental Select, I had to give it a close look. It had the options I would have selected: twin panel moonroof, CD player, 20 inch aluminum wheel , and climate package. Since I live in a snow belt AWD with a 61,235 sticker. I was impressed with the power and torque of the 2.7 twin turbo motor that uses regular gas. It's torque rating is only 20 ft/lbs shy of the optional 400 horse motor. So I took the plunge and am amazed at 30mpg at 65 mph and 24 mpg overall ( more hwy driving than city). No quality issues so far. People compliment my color choice! It's a comfortable car wit limo like back seat. I didn't get the optional stereo, and it's not necessary. In short so far so good and a good value! Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value