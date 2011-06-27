Used 1996 Lincoln Continental Sedan Consumer Reviews
Old car still running.... now dead
The air ride will fail ,,, replaced mine with coils which I found for $350 on ebay from the manufacturer...open box and put in myself ... Engine hard to work on as the compartment is cramped... Replaced the stereo as the display failed... was not too complicated although the subwoofer had to be bi-passed... The worst thing to happen was the AC is leaking oil and it is buried under the engine and lodged between the cross member frame ....can't even see where the oil is leaking from.... this is a winter ride now and is starting to rust ... I love to drive it as it is like sitting in a comfy living room couch... must have been a heck of a car in '96 although it cost $40.000 which I just don't see how ..... Just drive it till it drops ... bought used for cheap ...it owes me nothing at this point as I have had it 7 years or so.... Update: The timing chain has jumped a tooth needs repaired but costs more than it is worth...
Black Beauty Conti
Purchased my Lincoln Continental with 25K miles on it. Presently, I have 79K on it. The vehicle loves to cruise the highways and is not an around town vehicle. On one trip to NC from CT, I got 27 miles to the gallon. Summer driving merits better gas mileage than winter. The vehicle was engineered for super premium only fuel which is expensive at the time of this writing. There has been no recalls on this vehicle to my knowledge. The body is extremely resilient and sturdy. The front end tends to be disappointing and Lincoln allowed a huge repair on the rack and pinion at about 40000K. The air sensors in the wheels can be a pain and if you have problems with them, bring the car to a dealer.
Air Bag Suspension expensive to replace.
I purchased the vehicle used and had put about 12,000 miles per year on it. At the 130,000 mark everything fell apart. Pieces of the interior are falling apart such as the wood like lining on the front doors. Parts are expensive and difficult to get. The air bag suspension is terrible, tiny tears in the bags put pressure on battery to refill, alternator, and generator. These things need continually replaced. New suspension is upwards of $4500 at dealership. Or get proper suspension for closer to $3000.
LC
Very good car for the money.
Nice Car...Cheap Interior
Great Engine and fast, but the interior falls apart. Transmission shifts like a rubber band, but did last 137,501 and still going when I sold it. I did change fluid/filter every 12K though.
