Used 1993 Lexus SC 400 Consumer Reviews
'93 SC400 Fun, Fun, Fun!!!
Bought it in 12/2004 with 56,000 miles on it. I have enjoyed it tremendously. Great road car, holds the road and provides 18-22 MPG. Back seat is a little tight for adults and trunk could be bigger. Have replaced water pump, oil pump and other regular maintenance items. Leather drivers seat is beginning to show wear but to be expected. Gets up and goes when you mash the accelerator. 12 CD player has been trouble - replaced with Lexus 6 CD player. Low to the ground so clearance is concern. Front spoiler below bumper is easy to get scrapped and dented. A/C and heater are great. All in all; I have enjoyed driving and owning the SC400.
Lex
Great car, pick a gently used for a great choice. I have driven other cars with spice - my sc400 has over a 10 year period been - hands down - the best car that i have ever owned. In 1999 i purchase my certified car for $25,000 when it had ~35,000 miles on it - it now has 125,000 miles on it. The few repairs were: antenna motor, driver's door window motor, starter, alternator, power steering pump and then brakes, tires, & regular tune-up stuff - since i owned the car my average service costs to keep the car in very good running condition has been $81.00 per month - a blend of dealer work (starter / 60K service) and private mechanic. 17 years old and it still kicks. Timeless lines.
Good Investment
I needed to purchase a reliable car after I got rid of my saab.That was a disaster.I also purchased that used and it was a money pit! This is truly a beautiful car.It rides like a dream but I expected nothing less.I am currently the third owner of my vehicle.Anyone that is buying used I suggest that you do a car fax report.The previous owner kept the car spotless.It has a fresh paint job and the interior is great.I cannot say enough about it.
There's No Finer Used Car Than SC400
I would never bother spending the time or money on an SC300 (not that there's anything wrong w/them...it's just that the SC400 is all that should matter). The additional power and performance of the V8 alone is worth every consideration. I have never in all my life owned a finer used vehicle that the 1993 SC400 and I've had many fine used cars (I've never owned a car over $15k until the brand new '99 Jeep Wrangler 4.0L Sport that I had 10mos before trading it in for this car, the SC400).
Classic Style - Awesome Quality
I bought my SC400 in 1996 when it was 3 years old. It now has 164k miles and still going strong. I can't say enough about its style--which is still a head- turner 13 years after its production and its performance--which has been outstanding in the 10 years I've owned it. This one's a keeper and soon to be a classic !! Why doesn't Lexus make them anymore? Their new sport coupe design is small and has limited interior/trunk space.
