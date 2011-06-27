2019 Lexus RX 450h Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
RX 450h SUV
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$68,855*
Total Cash Price
$58,322
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$70,232*
Total Cash Price
$59,488
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 RX 450h SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$921
|$953
|$987
|$1,021
|$1,057
|$4,939
|Maintenance
|$357
|$1,023
|$675
|$2,467
|$2,811
|$7,333
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$471
|$723
|$1,194
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,378
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,562
|Financing
|$3,137
|$2,522
|$1,867
|$1,168
|$423
|$9,117
|Depreciation
|$15,952
|$5,759
|$4,707
|$5,276
|$4,610
|$36,304
|Fuel
|$1,395
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$1,570
|$7,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,140
|$11,740
|$9,762
|$11,973
|$11,240
|$68,855
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 RX 450h SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$939
|$972
|$1,007
|$1,041
|$1,078
|$5,038
|Maintenance
|$364
|$1,043
|$689
|$2,516
|$2,867
|$7,480
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$480
|$737
|$1,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,426
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,613
|Financing
|$3,200
|$2,572
|$1,904
|$1,191
|$431
|$9,299
|Depreciation
|$16,271
|$5,874
|$4,801
|$5,382
|$4,702
|$37,030
|Fuel
|$1,423
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$7,554
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,623
|$11,975
|$9,957
|$12,212
|$11,465
|$70,232
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 RX 450h
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Lexus RX 450h in Virginia is:not available
