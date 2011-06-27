2019 Lexus LC 500 Consumer Reviews
Had a Corvette Guy High-5 me!
I have been a Corvette guy since the 60's This car replaces a 2013 427 Preferred / 500HP. Virtually a ZO6 with an iron frame. This car is very fun to look at and to drive. I goes like the wind albeit not quite as fast as my Corvette. It is much more fun for my wife to ride in however. That's a Plus Plus Plus! It's almost embarrassing how many people say "nice car"! Yes not much trunk room, but it works. Yes not a legit back seat, but works. Yes the pad control for display is dumb, but works. Yes it is a little spendy! This is one of the nicest cars I have owned in 60 years!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love My LC500
This car is a work of art. Its hard to get in/out of, and holds not much storage, but once you're strapped in, you wont want to leave ! It's a joy to operate and performs well under multiple personalities: in comfort/normal you slink around like any other respectable lexus, behaving yourself; in sport mode, look out, the beast is on the loose, and in sport +, things get a little scary. Granted its not a 911 but who wants to be a hard ass all the time. This thing is pure driving enjoyment, so get ready for a purely emotional response to driving it: it's fantastic ! Better start saving up.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Turning into a great love affair
I bought the car about four weeks and 1600 miles ago. Bright red exterior and light tan interior. Includes all options. Beautifully designed and I get compliments everywhere I go. Drove the car from Dallas to Austin and back first week. Driving 80 I get 27 mpg. In town I get around 20 A great cruising automobile. Very quite and smooth, until you hit the throttle. The beast comes alive. What a great sound. I have had quicker cars. The Audi s6 was quicker, the Porsche 911 handles better at full speed but neither of those cars compares to this. This car is much more comfortable to drive in town and on the highway compared to the other two.Great stereo. Fit and finish is outstanding. This coupe had returned the joy of driving.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Livin a Dream
After driving Lexus sedans for years, I gave into that impulse to drive something that is just a thrill. This car is a head turner. Its comfortable to commute and its more than a Tesla. Thanks Lexus for making my dream car
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The stance and sound are 2nd to none
I traded in my beloved Nissan GTR have 5 years of excited simply because I was tired of getting beat up every time I wanted to do a quick jog to the store, not to mention the brake squeak finally got too much. After tons of research, I could not find a sports coupe that offered power plus luxury at around the 100k mark. This car has it all!!! A awesome interior, check, power to spare, check, agile driver focused handling, check, check, head turning styling, triple check, and an exhaust sound I can only compare to a Shelby 427. Throw in a ride quality similar to any other more tame Lexus, and you cannot best the value of the LC500. And to get similar marks from other luxury sports coupe, like the AMG GT, be prepared to pay twice as much. I see this being my garage kept baby for many years to come!!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the LC 500
Related 2019 Lexus LC 500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2017
- Used Porsche 911 2018
- Used GMC Acadia 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2013
- Used GMC Yukon 2017
- Used INFINITI Q50 2016
- Used Porsche Macan 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2018
- Used Ram 2500 2017
- Used BMW X3 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Lexus RX 350L
- Lexus LS 500h 2020
- 2019 LS 500
- 2019 RX 450h
- 2019 GX 460
- 2019 RX 350L
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
- 2019 Lexus UX 200
- 2019 Lexus ES 350
- Lexus IS 350 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- Audi TT RS 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2019 BMW 4 Series
- 2019 Audi RS 5
- 2019 Nissan 370Z
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- Audi A5 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 4C
- 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe