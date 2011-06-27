  1. Home
2019 Lexus LC 500 Consumer Reviews

5.0
7 reviews
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Had a Corvette Guy High-5 me!

Doug, 08/28/2019
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I have been a Corvette guy since the 60's This car replaces a 2013 427 Preferred / 500HP. Virtually a ZO6 with an iron frame. This car is very fun to look at and to drive. I goes like the wind albeit not quite as fast as my Corvette. It is much more fun for my wife to ride in however. That's a Plus Plus Plus! It's almost embarrassing how many people say "nice car"! Yes not much trunk room, but it works. Yes not a legit back seat, but works. Yes the pad control for display is dumb, but works. Yes it is a little spendy! This is one of the nicest cars I have owned in 60 years!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love My LC500

t miller, 06/24/2019
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This car is a work of art. Its hard to get in/out of, and holds not much storage, but once you're strapped in, you wont want to leave ! It's a joy to operate and performs well under multiple personalities: in comfort/normal you slink around like any other respectable lexus, behaving yourself; in sport mode, look out, the beast is on the loose, and in sport +, things get a little scary. Granted its not a 911 but who wants to be a hard ass all the time. This thing is pure driving enjoyment, so get ready for a purely emotional response to driving it: it's fantastic ! Better start saving up.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Turning into a great love affair

Bruce Brown, 06/02/2019
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought the car about four weeks and 1600 miles ago. Bright red exterior and light tan interior. Includes all options. Beautifully designed and I get compliments everywhere I go. Drove the car from Dallas to Austin and back first week. Driving 80 I get 27 mpg. In town I get around 20 A great cruising automobile. Very quite and smooth, until you hit the throttle. The beast comes alive. What a great sound. I have had quicker cars. The Audi s6 was quicker, the Porsche 911 handles better at full speed but neither of those cars compares to this. This car is much more comfortable to drive in town and on the highway compared to the other two.Great stereo. Fit and finish is outstanding. This coupe had returned the joy of driving.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Livin a Dream

Ronald S, 10/22/2019
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

After driving Lexus sedans for years, I gave into that impulse to drive something that is just a thrill. This car is a head turner. Its comfortable to commute and its more than a Tesla. Thanks Lexus for making my dream car

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
The stance and sound are 2nd to none

Eric, 06/13/2019
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I traded in my beloved Nissan GTR have 5 years of excited simply because I was tired of getting beat up every time I wanted to do a quick jog to the store, not to mention the brake squeak finally got too much. After tons of research, I could not find a sports coupe that offered power plus luxury at around the 100k mark. This car has it all!!! A awesome interior, check, power to spare, check, agile driver focused handling, check, check, head turning styling, triple check, and an exhaust sound I can only compare to a Shelby 427. Throw in a ride quality similar to any other more tame Lexus, and you cannot best the value of the LC500. And to get similar marks from other luxury sports coupe, like the AMG GT, be prepared to pay twice as much. I see this being my garage kept baby for many years to come!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
