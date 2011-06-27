  1. Home
2019 Lexus IS 300 Consumer Reviews

Racy Lexus

Jennie Hobbs, 11/03/2019
F SPORT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Interior quality was excellent. Love the f sport package and recommend. Wish I had got the memory seats though since my spouse sometimes drives the car as well. Gas mileage not as good as my 328i but hope I will save on repair bills as the reliability should be better. Ben our salesperson made it one of my best car buying experiences

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
