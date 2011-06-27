  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GS 450h
  4. Used 2010 Lexus GS 450h
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Lexus GS 450h Base Features & Specs

More about the 2010 GS 450h
Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,450
See GS 450h Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$57,450
Drive typeRear wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$57,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.4/430.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$57,450
Torque267 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$57,450
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$57,450
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$57,450
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
first aid kityes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$57,450
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$57,450
Navigation Systemyes
Mark Levinson Audioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$57,450
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,450
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,450
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room51.4 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$57,450
Run Flat All-Season Tire w/Spareyes
Rear Spoileryes
Run Flat All-Season Tire w/o Spareyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$57,450
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4134 lbs.
Gross weight5200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Length190.7 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$57,450
Exterior Colors
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Black Opal Mica
  • Opaline Pearl
  • Obsidian
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Mercury Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$57,450
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
245/40R18 93Y tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$57,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$57,450
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See GS 450h Inventory

Related Used 2010 Lexus GS 450h Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles