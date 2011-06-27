Used 2013 Lexus ES 350 Consumer Reviews
Love this baby
Nebula Gray Pearl. Love this car. Just completed a 1400 miles round trip and it was very enjoyable all the way. 31 mpg around 70 mph. Second Lexus for me. slight improvement over the 08. Did cut some corners but not a deal breaker. Overall a great car.
You Must Drive This Car
I spent several months researching vehicles before finally making a purchase. I was focused on a mid to large sedan that would be very comfortable for my long commutes, that would get at least 25 MPG, FWD or AWD, and that would LAST for at least 200K miles. The final list was the 2013 Audi A4, 2013 Hyundai Azera, 2013 BMW 328xi, and the Infinity G37x. After driving and pricing, the G37x and BMW were eliminated. They were simply under-equipped compared to the others at the same price point. The BMW especially was bare bones unless you dropped another 10K. The Audi was eliminated for reliability (big issues with burning oil). After driving the ES350 I was in love. Not squishy at all.
2013 ES350 Silver/Black
First experience with Lexus. Traded up from Toyota Avalon 2008. What a beautiful surprise. If you want the ultimate luxury highway cruiser, this is it. Looked at Mercedes, Audi even Hyundai. for around 40 grand, nothing comes close. Love it, One problem, my wife only lets me drive it when it needs gas
Great car!! Beware of wheels with respect ride
Great car, but beware of the wheels w/ respect to the ride. Most ES' come with the standard 17" wheel and rides like a dream. Quiet and smooth. If you buy the Ultra Luxury (UL) version it comes with the 18" wheels, or you can purchase them as an option. the 18" take a low profile tire and the car rides much differently. On the highway at speed you will feel a lot of the road coming through the cabin and may hear it too. Tires can help. Get the Michelin's over the Bridgestone's regardless of wheel size. the Michelin's ride that much better! If considering the 18" wheels make sure you drive a car with them. don't drive a regular demo and think it will drive the same. learn from me :)
A 30-year-old guy buys ES 350?
I just turned 30, and previously drove BMW 320, MINI Cooper and Lexus IS 250. As you can see, I am a typical young guy with some money to be spent on cars, loving sporty cars. I was looking to replace my IS 250 and was looking at GS 350 and Audi A6 at first. While searching, the new ES 350 came along. I wouldn't have even considered ES 350 previously since it looked just too much of a grandpa's car. The new styling got me. Comparing the three cars, I noted that ES 350 was the best bang for the buck. Yes, it does not drive like a sports car. For that matter, I like the new GS 350. However, it has more space and its ride is slick and balanced. Switching to Sport mode does help fun driving.
