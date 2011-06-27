2020 Lexus ES 300h Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
ES 300h Sedan
4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$47,460*
Total Cash Price
$43,364
Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,409*
Total Cash Price
$44,231
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$65,020*
Total Cash Price
$59,409
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 ES 300h Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$935
|$968
|$1,002
|$1,037
|$1,073
|$5,015
|Maintenance
|$237
|$891
|$510
|$1,419
|$2,317
|$5,374
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$412
|$632
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,916
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,080
|Financing
|$2,332
|$1,876
|$1,388
|$869
|$314
|$6,779
|Depreciation
|$6,264
|$4,831
|$3,946
|$4,423
|$3,865
|$23,329
|Fuel
|$723
|$745
|$767
|$790
|$814
|$3,839
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,407
|$9,352
|$7,654
|$8,991
|$9,056
|$47,460
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 ES 300h Sedan Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$954
|$987
|$1,022
|$1,058
|$1,094
|$5,115
|Maintenance
|$242
|$909
|$520
|$1,447
|$2,363
|$5,481
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$420
|$645
|$1,065
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,954
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,122
|Financing
|$2,379
|$1,914
|$1,416
|$886
|$320
|$6,915
|Depreciation
|$6,389
|$4,928
|$4,025
|$4,511
|$3,942
|$23,796
|Fuel
|$737
|$760
|$782
|$806
|$830
|$3,916
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,655
|$9,539
|$7,807
|$9,171
|$9,237
|$48,409
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 ES 300h Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,281
|$1,326
|$1,373
|$1,421
|$1,470
|$6,871
|Maintenance
|$325
|$1,221
|$699
|$1,944
|$3,174
|$7,362
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$564
|$866
|$1,430
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,625
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,850
|Financing
|$3,195
|$2,570
|$1,902
|$1,191
|$430
|$9,287
|Depreciation
|$8,582
|$6,618
|$5,406
|$6,060
|$5,295
|$31,961
|Fuel
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$5,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,998
|$12,812
|$10,486
|$12,318
|$12,407
|$65,020
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 ES 300h
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Ad
Build Your ES 300h
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Lexus ES 300h in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2020 Lexus ES 300h info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020
- 2020 Lexus LX 570
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Cruze
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- Audi A3 2019
- 2019 Corolla
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 5 Series