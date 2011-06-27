  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 300h
  4. 2020 Lexus ES 300h
  5. Consumer Reviews

2020 Lexus ES 300h Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 ES 300h
5(71%)4(29%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
7 reviews
Write a review
See all ES 300hs for sale
MSRP Starting at
$41,810
Save as much as $7,408
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Didn't buy it because....

Richard, 02/05/2020
4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

As a Lexus owner for the past 30 years, I was ready and willing to buy my 3rd, a 2020 ES350h sedan. While I liked the car's styling, ride quality and pricing two big flaws in its interior design kept me from buying it: (1) The interior navigation screen is just stuck onto the top of the dash, rather than integrated into it (as is the case with every other car in this class). Worse than its appearance was that the screen is not hooded or shaded in any way so that the outside light coming through the windshield directly behind the screen makes the screen difficult to see. (2) The touch pad controller, which is the only way to interface manually with the car's electronics was terrible -- worse than every reviewer says it is. Although the input sensitivity of the touch pad has 2 customizable settings other than standard, the interface experience remained very "twitchy" and difficult to use even at the least sensitive setting and even after I spent 1/2 hour in the parked car working with it. I would hate to have to use this while driving. I'm was unhappily surprised -- Lexus has been building luxury cars long enough to know better.

Report Abuse
Ad
7 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Lexus ES 300h
VIEW OFFERS
Lexus.com

ES300h Ultra Luxury

Richard from Myrtle Beach, 12/29/2019
Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This model has all of the bells and whistles that I wanted. Plus some new features I didn't know it had. For example, a forward camera that also provides a visual image when pulling up to a curb so you don't hit the front grille area. After driving the car for six months I still love it but with two noticeable issues. 1) I received a Recall Notice that certain engine blocks were defective so the entire engine must be replaced to avoid a possible fire. A defective engine will be replaced free of charge. 2) The steering column and seat height requires constant adjustment to avoid having my knee hit the steering column when braking. Evidently the steering column is slightly lower than previous models. Being tall I didn’t have this issue with my 2005 Lexus ES 330.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

We are driving New Car ES300H 2020

Zaldy and Myrna mae, 03/18/2020
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

Super new and my wife love to drive everyday. Have nothing more to say me and my wife very satisfied the overall performance of this car incl. quality, price and safety features.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Build Your ES 300h
Build and PriceLexus.com

Overall snazzy car

Satisfied customer, 06/13/2020
4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

Stylish sedan with smooth, quick and quiet acceleration and nice interior.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2020 Lexus ES 300h

3 Times Lexus Owner, 01/21/2020
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
0 of 3 people found this review helpful

Really enjoying my new car after first month of driving. It has very nice features and is a pleasure to drive.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all ES 300hs for sale

Related 2020 Lexus ES 300h info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars