  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 300
  4. Used 1992 Lexus ES 300
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Lexus ES 300 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1992 ES 300
Overview
See ES 300 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Measurements
Length187.8 in.
Curb weight3362 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Mauve Metallic
  • Flint Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl Metallic
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
  • Silver Spruce Metallic
  • Midnight Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Light Grayish Rose Metallic
  • Super Silver III Metallic
  • Royal Jade Pearl Metallic
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Frosted Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Almond Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Walnut Pearl Metallic
  • Burgundy Pearl Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Taupe Metallic
  • Black Jade Pearl Metallic
See ES 300 Inventory

Related Used 1992 Lexus ES 300 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles