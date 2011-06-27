Used 1992 Lexus ES 300 for Sale

  • $6,988

    1996 Lexus ES 300 Base

    208,826 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    O'Meara Volkswagen - Thornton / Colorado

    WHITE 1996 Lexus ES 300TAN Leather.The O'Meara family is thrilled to welcome Volkswagen onto our brand group and into our hearts! Serving Colorado for over 100 years, since 1913, O'Meara has been family owned and operated, represented by 4th generation leadership. As Colorado's newest Volkswagen dealership we look forward to proudly serving the greater Denver area from 104th in Thornton.We are setting goals and making plans to become one of the top Volkswagen dealerships in the USA, just like we've done with Ford. Again, thank you to our community who helped us become one of the largest dealerships in the USA... we couldn't have done it without you. To the price of every new and used vehicle there is an additional $599.50 fee added for dealer handing charges.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1996 Lexus ES 300 .
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JT8BF12GXT0136467
    Stock: 4437VA
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-02-2020

  • Price Drop
    $6,495

    1997 Lexus ES 300 Base

    98,710 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Independent Auto Sales - Spokane Valley / Washington

    1997 LEXUS ES 300 LUXURY SEDAN: COMES EQUIPED WITH 6 CD CHANGER, SUPER LOW MILES FOR THE YEAR ONLY 98K, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, 4 WHEEL DISC BRAKES, ALLOYS, EXCELLENT RUBBER, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS/MIRRORS, EVERYTHING WORKS AND IT IS IS FANTASTIC SHAPE. ALSO HAS 3.0L V-6 MOTOR WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS AND TO SET UP AT TEST DRIVE. THANKS AND HAVE A GREAT DAY. INDEPENDENT AUTO SALE, LLC 5608 E SPRAGUE AVE SPOKANE VALLEY, WA 99212 509-534-7992 OPEN MON-FRI 10AM TO 6PM SAT 10AM TO 5PM KEY:LEXUS ES 300, LEXUS SEDAN, FWD, LUXURY SEDAN, TOYOTA CAMRY, COROLLA, HONDA, SEDAN,

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1997 Lexus ES 300 .
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JT8BF22G4V0037068
    Stock: 037068
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $1,399

    1997 Lexus ES 300 Base

    194,157 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia

    - Contact Sean Barnette at 703-643-1189 or sellingcars247@gmail.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1997 Lexus ES 300 .
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JT8BF22G8V0049241
    Stock: 104257
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-12-2015

  • $1,950

    1997 Lexus ES 300 Base

    290,072 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    M & R Auto Sales - Plainfield / New Jersey

    .This Vehicle Is Sold As-Is. Financing Not Available.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1997 Lexus ES 300 .
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JT8BF22G8V0049143
    Stock: 049143-SOM87
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $5,138

    1998 Lexus ES 300 Base

    135,782 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Steven Volkswagen - Wichita / Kansas

    One of the best luxury sport sedan you will find. Leather interior is paired with wood accents adds the perfect touch to this luxury sports sedan with loads extras including leather upholstery, sunroof and much more. Seating for five. Theres only one reason for desiring a Luxury and thats the quality that luxury delivers. Call for a test drive.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Lexus ES 300 .
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JT8BF28G4W5040421
    Stock: 65570A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 12-18-2019

  • New Listing
    $2,495

    1998 Lexus ES 300 Base

    193,201 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    The Car Buying Center - Saint Louis Park - Saint Louis Park / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Lexus ES 300 .
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JT8BF28G2W5018028
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $1,500Great Deal | $1,143 below market

    1999 Lexus ES 300 Base

    189,707 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Used Car Station - Manchester / Maryland

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Lexus ES 300 .
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JT8BF28G2X0162497
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,474Good Deal | $1,459 below market

    1999 Lexus ES 300 Base

    146,186 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Atlas Motors - Salt Lake City / Utah

    CLEAN TITLE. Leather, Sun Roof. Comes equipped with power locks, power windows, Am/FM/TAPE player, alloy wheels with good tires, seating for 5, automatic transmission and much much more. We are agents for most credit unions in Utah. This makes it super easy for us to help find the right loan for you, even if you aren't a credit union member. (OAC) The above information is believed to be complete and correct. Misprinted information, including the price, is subject to correction without penalty or obligation to the dealership. Listed vehicles are subject to prior sale; ensure availability prior to visiting the dealership. Internet price only. Cannot be combined with any other advertised specials. All prices and/or payment calculations are to be regarded as estimates, actual sale price and/or monthly payments may vary Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Atlas Motors Inc. 4220 South State Street SLC, Utah 84107 801-293-9269 www.atlasmotorsut.com

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Lexus ES 300 .
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JT8BF28G7X0223620
    Stock: 223620
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $3,999Fair Deal

    1999 Lexus ES 300 Base

    160,387 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Enumclaw Auto Exchange - Enumclaw / Washington

    The bible tells us not to have pride, but when you buy this golden beauty it will be hard not to be proud of this one! Every option on this Car-Fax 2 owner sold new by Lexus of Bellevue, with 14 service records, and 0 accidents. 3.0 V-6 motor, automatic, climate control air, tilt, cruise, power sunroof, power leather upholstery, power windows, locks, mirrors, alloy wheels and more. Looks new, drives new and even smells new. This is a gorgeous car priced for a song.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Lexus ES 300 .
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JT8BF28G4X5060217
    Stock: 20-188
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $1,595

    1999 Lexus ES 300 Base

    234,301 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Reliable Auto Consultants - Allentown / Pennsylvania

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Lexus ES 300 .
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JT8BF28G4X5054093
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $1,650

    1999 Lexus ES 300 Base

    234,212 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Tooele Chevrolet Buick - Tooele / Utah

    1999 Lexus **SOLD AS-IS**, MECH SPECIAL, ES 300, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6 SMPI, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Silver. ***This vehicle is being sold AS-IS. We invite you to inspect this vehicle in person. No warranty included or implied. Dealer documentation fee, tax, title, license and registration will be collected at time of purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Lexus ES 300 .
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JT8BF28G4X5073064
    Stock: F1312C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-01-2020

  • $4,498

    2000 Lexus ES 300 Base

    144,637 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mr. Roberts Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado

    Just in

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Lexus ES 300 .
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JT8BF28G0Y5085603
    Stock: M813
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,145

    2000 Lexus ES 300 Base

    150,999 miles
    Delivery available*

    Bob Allen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT - Danville / Kentucky

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Lexus ES 300 .
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JT8BF28G6Y0277198
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,000

    2001 Lexus ES 300 Base

    64,647 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona

    CARFAX One-Owner. Silver 2001 Lexus ES 300 FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC Odometer is 89306 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPG Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2001 Lexus ES 300

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JT8BF28G410310124
    Stock: MZ1102A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $4,000

    2001 Lexus ES 300 Base

    311,235 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sanford Honda - Sanford / North Carolina

    2001 Lexus ES 300 FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 40 Point Used Car Inspection, Full Detail.Recent Arrival! 19/26 City/Highway MPGSanford Honda is commited to 100% customer satisfaction!! Contact an associate today to find out how you can save big and get the treatment you deserve. Follow us on facebook!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JT8BF28G510317471
    Stock: K1373A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,971Great Deal | $1,501 below market

    2003 Lexus ES 300 Base

    104,554 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Chevrolet Airport - Orlando / Florida

    The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Premium Pkg Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seats P215/60Vr16 All-Season Tires Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Lexus includes: PREMIUM PKG Mirror Memory CD Player Seat Memory CD Changer Leather Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Front Seat(s) P215/60VR16 ALL-SEASON TIRES Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. The ES 300 is well maintained and has just 104,457mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus ES 300 . This vehicle includes important services and maintenance records, so you can feel more confident about your buying decision. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2003 Lexus ES 300 is a pre-owned vehicle. Treat yourself to a wonderful driving experience in this wel- optioned Lexus ES 300 . Equipped with the latest in driver comforts, this Lexus is the benchmark of modern automotive engineering. This is your chance to own the very rare Lexus ES 300. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBF30G736013270
    Stock: 36013270
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-05-2020

  • $3,422Great Deal

    2003 Lexus ES 300 Base

    175,161 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto One - Arlington / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBF30G936018860
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,895

    2002 Lexus ES 300 Base

    136,014 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California

    Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 21/29 City/Highway MPG 2002 Crystal White Lexus ES LEATHER, SUNROOF, * TOTAL LOSS VEHICLE *, Light Charcoal. 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front Air Conditioning, Front Air Conditioning Zones: Dual, Front Airbags: Dual, Side Airbags: Front, Side Curtain Airbags: Front, Cassette, In-Dash CD: Single Disc, Premium Brand, Radio: AM/FM, ABS: 4-Wheel, Power Brakes, Interior Accents: Wood-Tone, Shift Knob Trim: Leather, Steering Wheel Trim: Leather, Center Console, Cruise Control, Dimming Rearview Mirror: Auto, Multi-Function Remote: Keyless Entry, Overhead Console: Front, Power Steering, Steering Wheel: Tilt, Universal Remote Transmitter: Garage Door Opener, Clock, Gauge: Tachometer, Trip Computer, Daytime Running Lights, Exterior Entry Lights, Front Fog Lights, Headlights: Auto On/Off, Side Mirror Adjustments: Power, Side Mirrors: Auto-Dimming, Driver Seat Power Adjustments, Front Seat Type: Bucket, Passenger Seat Power Adjustments, Rear Seat Type: Bench, Upholstery: Cloth, Anti-Theft System: Alarm, Power Door Locks, Wheel Diameter: 16 Inch, Wheels: Alloy, Front Wipers: Intermittent, Power Windows, Window Defogger: Rear, AM/FM Radio, Leather and Wood Steering Wheel, Power Moonroof

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBF30G320043982
    Stock: 10761
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

Showing 1 - 18 out of 42 listings
