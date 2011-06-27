Used 1992 Lexus ES 300 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $6,988
1996 Lexus ES 300 Base208,826 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
O'Meara Volkswagen - Thornton / Colorado
WHITE 1996 Lexus ES 300TAN Leather.The O'Meara family is thrilled to welcome Volkswagen onto our brand group and into our hearts! Serving Colorado for over 100 years, since 1913, O'Meara has been family owned and operated, represented by 4th generation leadership. As Colorado's newest Volkswagen dealership we look forward to proudly serving the greater Denver area from 104th in Thornton.We are setting goals and making plans to become one of the top Volkswagen dealerships in the USA, just like we've done with Ford. Again, thank you to our community who helped us become one of the largest dealerships in the USA... we couldn't have done it without you. To the price of every new and used vehicle there is an additional $599.50 fee added for dealer handing charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Lexus ES 300 .
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF12GXT0136467
Stock: 4437VA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- Price Drop$6,495
1997 Lexus ES 300 Base98,710 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Independent Auto Sales - Spokane Valley / Washington
1997 LEXUS ES 300 LUXURY SEDAN: COMES EQUIPED WITH 6 CD CHANGER, SUPER LOW MILES FOR THE YEAR ONLY 98K, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, 4 WHEEL DISC BRAKES, ALLOYS, EXCELLENT RUBBER, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS/MIRRORS, EVERYTHING WORKS AND IT IS IS FANTASTIC SHAPE. ALSO HAS 3.0L V-6 MOTOR WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS AND TO SET UP AT TEST DRIVE. THANKS AND HAVE A GREAT DAY. INDEPENDENT AUTO SALE, LLC 5608 E SPRAGUE AVE SPOKANE VALLEY, WA 99212 509-534-7992 OPEN MON-FRI 10AM TO 6PM SAT 10AM TO 5PM KEY:LEXUS ES 300, LEXUS SEDAN, FWD, LUXURY SEDAN, TOYOTA CAMRY, COROLLA, HONDA, SEDAN,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Lexus ES 300 .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF22G4V0037068
Stock: 037068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,399
1997 Lexus ES 300 Base194,157 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
- Contact Sean Barnette at 703-643-1189 or sellingcars247@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Lexus ES 300 .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF22G8V0049241
Stock: 104257
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2015
- $1,950
1997 Lexus ES 300 Base290,072 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
M & R Auto Sales - Plainfield / New Jersey
.This Vehicle Is Sold As-Is. Financing Not Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Lexus ES 300 .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF22G8V0049143
Stock: 049143-SOM87
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$5,138
1998 Lexus ES 300 Base135,782 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Steven Volkswagen - Wichita / Kansas
One of the best luxury sport sedan you will find. Leather interior is paired with wood accents adds the perfect touch to this luxury sports sedan with loads extras including leather upholstery, sunroof and much more. Seating for five. Theres only one reason for desiring a Luxury and thats the quality that luxury delivers. Call for a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Lexus ES 300 .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF28G4W5040421
Stock: 65570A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-18-2019
- New Listing$2,495
1998 Lexus ES 300 Base193,201 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
The Car Buying Center - Saint Louis Park - Saint Louis Park / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Lexus ES 300 .
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF28G2W5018028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,500Great Deal | $1,143 below market
1999 Lexus ES 300 Base189,707 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Used Car Station - Manchester / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Lexus ES 300 .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF28G2X0162497
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,474Good Deal | $1,459 below market
1999 Lexus ES 300 Base146,186 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Atlas Motors - Salt Lake City / Utah
CLEAN TITLE. Leather, Sun Roof. Comes equipped with power locks, power windows, Am/FM/TAPE player, alloy wheels with good tires, seating for 5, automatic transmission and much much more. We are agents for most credit unions in Utah. This makes it super easy for us to help find the right loan for you, even if you aren't a credit union member. (OAC) The above information is believed to be complete and correct. Misprinted information, including the price, is subject to correction without penalty or obligation to the dealership. Listed vehicles are subject to prior sale; ensure availability prior to visiting the dealership. Internet price only. Cannot be combined with any other advertised specials. All prices and/or payment calculations are to be regarded as estimates, actual sale price and/or monthly payments may vary Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Atlas Motors Inc. 4220 South State Street SLC, Utah 84107 801-293-9269 www.atlasmotorsut.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Lexus ES 300 .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF28G7X0223620
Stock: 223620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$3,999Fair Deal
1999 Lexus ES 300 Base160,387 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Enumclaw Auto Exchange - Enumclaw / Washington
The bible tells us not to have pride, but when you buy this golden beauty it will be hard not to be proud of this one! Every option on this Car-Fax 2 owner sold new by Lexus of Bellevue, with 14 service records, and 0 accidents. 3.0 V-6 motor, automatic, climate control air, tilt, cruise, power sunroof, power leather upholstery, power windows, locks, mirrors, alloy wheels and more. Looks new, drives new and even smells new. This is a gorgeous car priced for a song.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Lexus ES 300 .
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF28G4X5060217
Stock: 20-188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,595
1999 Lexus ES 300 Base234,301 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Reliable Auto Consultants - Allentown / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Lexus ES 300 .
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF28G4X5054093
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,650
1999 Lexus ES 300 Base234,212 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tooele Chevrolet Buick - Tooele / Utah
1999 Lexus **SOLD AS-IS**, MECH SPECIAL, ES 300, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6 SMPI, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Silver. ***This vehicle is being sold AS-IS. We invite you to inspect this vehicle in person. No warranty included or implied. Dealer documentation fee, tax, title, license and registration will be collected at time of purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Lexus ES 300 .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF28G4X5073064
Stock: F1312C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $4,498
2000 Lexus ES 300 Base144,637 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Mr. Roberts Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
Just in
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Lexus ES 300 .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF28G0Y5085603
Stock: M813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,145
2000 Lexus ES 300 Base150,999 milesDelivery available*
Bob Allen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT - Danville / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Lexus ES 300 .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF28G6Y0277198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,000
2001 Lexus ES 300 Base64,647 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
CARFAX One-Owner. Silver 2001 Lexus ES 300 FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC Odometer is 89306 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPG Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2001 Lexus ES 300
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF28G410310124
Stock: MZ1102A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$4,000
2001 Lexus ES 300 Base311,235 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sanford Honda - Sanford / North Carolina
2001 Lexus ES 300 FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 40 Point Used Car Inspection, Full Detail.Recent Arrival! 19/26 City/Highway MPGSanford Honda is commited to 100% customer satisfaction!! Contact an associate today to find out how you can save big and get the treatment you deserve. Follow us on facebook!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF28G510317471
Stock: K1373A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,971Great Deal | $1,501 below market
2003 Lexus ES 300 Base104,554 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chevrolet Airport - Orlando / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Premium Pkg Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seats P215/60Vr16 All-Season Tires Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Lexus includes: PREMIUM PKG Mirror Memory CD Player Seat Memory CD Changer Leather Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Front Seat(s) P215/60VR16 ALL-SEASON TIRES Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. The ES 300 is well maintained and has just 104,457mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus ES 300 . This vehicle includes important services and maintenance records, so you can feel more confident about your buying decision. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2003 Lexus ES 300 is a pre-owned vehicle. Treat yourself to a wonderful driving experience in this wel- optioned Lexus ES 300 . Equipped with the latest in driver comforts, this Lexus is the benchmark of modern automotive engineering. This is your chance to own the very rare Lexus ES 300. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G736013270
Stock: 36013270
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2020
- $3,422Great Deal
2003 Lexus ES 300 Base175,161 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto One - Arlington / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G936018860
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,895
2002 Lexus ES 300 Base136,014 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 21/29 City/Highway MPG 2002 Crystal White Lexus ES LEATHER, SUNROOF, * TOTAL LOSS VEHICLE *, Light Charcoal. 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front Air Conditioning, Front Air Conditioning Zones: Dual, Front Airbags: Dual, Side Airbags: Front, Side Curtain Airbags: Front, Cassette, In-Dash CD: Single Disc, Premium Brand, Radio: AM/FM, ABS: 4-Wheel, Power Brakes, Interior Accents: Wood-Tone, Shift Knob Trim: Leather, Steering Wheel Trim: Leather, Center Console, Cruise Control, Dimming Rearview Mirror: Auto, Multi-Function Remote: Keyless Entry, Overhead Console: Front, Power Steering, Steering Wheel: Tilt, Universal Remote Transmitter: Garage Door Opener, Clock, Gauge: Tachometer, Trip Computer, Daytime Running Lights, Exterior Entry Lights, Front Fog Lights, Headlights: Auto On/Off, Side Mirror Adjustments: Power, Side Mirrors: Auto-Dimming, Driver Seat Power Adjustments, Front Seat Type: Bucket, Passenger Seat Power Adjustments, Rear Seat Type: Bench, Upholstery: Cloth, Anti-Theft System: Alarm, Power Door Locks, Wheel Diameter: 16 Inch, Wheels: Alloy, Front Wipers: Intermittent, Power Windows, Window Defogger: Rear, AM/FM Radio, Leather and Wood Steering Wheel, Power Moonroof
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G320043982
Stock: 10761
Certified Pre-Owned: No