2022 Land Rover Range Rover Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$92,000
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|full time 4WD
|yes
|Center locking differential
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|20
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/23 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|27.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|495.0/632.5 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Torque
|365 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.5 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Black Exterior Package
|+$2,200
|Park Pack
|+$600
|Driver Assist Pack
|+$4,790
|Drive Pro Package
|+$2,170
|Drive Pack
|+$410
|Tow Pack
|+$1,450
|Exterior Protection Pack
|+$310
|Tow Package
|+$1,100
|Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack
|+$710
|Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack
|+$560
|Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|+$240
|Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|+$510
|Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locks & Lugs
|+$450
|Park Pro Pack
|+$1,450
|Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locks
|+$190
|Vision Assist Pack
|+$1,800
|Entertainment Package
|+$2,025
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|13 total speakers
|yes
|380 watts stereo output
|yes
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Interior Options
|Ebony Morzine Headlining
|+$355
|19" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kit
|+$320
|Activity Key
|+$410
|Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
|+$1,120
|110-Volt/180-Watt Power Outlets
|+$150
|Illuminated Aluminum Treadplates w/Range Rover Script
|+$460
|Meridian Surround Sound System - 825 Watt
|+$1,900
|Head-Up Display
|+$1,325
|CD/DVD Player
|yes
|Suedecloth Headlining
|+$1,120
|Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartment
|+$725
|Cabin Air Ionization w/PM 2.5 Filter
|+$300
|Heated Steering Wheel
|+$255
|Front Center Console Cooler Compartment
|+$360
|Wood and Leather Steering Wheel
|+$510
|16-Way Heated Front Seats w/Manual Recline Heated Rear Seats
|+$525
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|12 -way power driver seat
|yes
|12 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|Front leg room
|39.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|60.9 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|59.0 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|21" 9 Spoke Gloss Black Alloy Wheels - Style 9001
|+$3,600
|21" 6 Spoke Gloss Light Silver Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 6002
|+$4,300
|21" 6 Spoke Gloss Silver Alloy Wheels - Style 6002
|+$3,600
|22" 7 Split-Spoke Gloss Dark Grey Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 7007
|+$5,750
|22" 5 Split-Spoke Gloss Silver Alloy Wheels - Style 5004
|+$5,000
|22" 5 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 5004
|+$5,750
|22" 9 Split-Spoke Dark Grey Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 9012
|+$5,750
|22" 11 Spoke Gloss Silver Alloy Wheels - Style 1046
|+$5,750
|21" 7 Split-Spoke Gloss Light Silver Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 7001
|+$4,300
|21" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kit
|+$440
|20" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kit
|+$380
|22" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kit
|+$500
|Tow Hitch Receiver w/Trailer Wiring
|+$700
|Front Fog Lights
|+$200
|Soft Door Close
|+$625
|Deployable Side Steps - SWB
|+$4,200
|Fixed Side Steps
|+$1,600
|21" 7 Split-Spoke Gloss Silver Alloy Wheels - Style 7001
|+$3,600
|20" 12 Spoke Gloss Silver Alloy Wheels - Style 1065
|+$2,150
|SVO Special Effect Satin Finish Paint
|+$12,050
|SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Finish Paint
|+$7,450
|SVO Special Effect Gloss Finish Paint
|+$9,200
|SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss Finish Paint
|+$4,550
|Heated Windshield
|yes
|Black Roof Rails
|+$1,200
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|25.5 degrees
|Angle of departure
|24.5 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|31.8 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4974 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6920 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.6 in.
|Height
|73.6 in.
|Length
|196.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|68.6 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7716 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|87.4 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|78.1 in.
|Wheel base
|115.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|R19 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
