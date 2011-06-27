Used 2008 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Consumer Reviews
From good to bad to worse...sad but true
This is an update to my April 2009 review. Unfortunately I have no good news to report. My ownership experience continues to sour. The clunking in the suspension returned again a month ago. The saga continues. Apparently the dynamic suspension is malfunctioning and the vehicle has been in the shop for two weeks now. Not sure when the parts will arrive and will require a diassembly of the chassis to repair. I have now tallied the cost to repair all of these warranty items at almost $5,000 in the first two years of ownership. Cat converter $1,450, sway bar repair $475, Suspension actuator $2,750. This vehicle will be turned in at end of lease, cost and reliability problems abound
Said Goodbye
Turned the vehicle in a couple weeks ago 5 months before the end of the lease. Notwithstanding the fact that I was at the end of my mileage the continual reliability problems were just too much to take. Since purchase this vehicle would be difficult to start once in a while and it became more frequent over the past few months. After the suspension problems a few months back the ride was never as compliant as it was when I purchased. Became very harsh and vechile began to rattle a bit at times. I am very saddened by this turn of events. I was thrilled for the first year but it ended in a most unappealing way. I wish Land Rover luck under their new ownership.
I dont recommend any Land Rover
I have an 08 RRS with 3000 miles. It has a leaking sunroof that the dealer has tried to fix 4 times. They did not take it back the 5th time saying Land Rover said it was normal to have some water enter the suv. I spoke with Land Rover and they looked into it but have now closed my case saying "normal". This is not normal by any standards. Land Rover needs to build a better car! I only bought it because I loved the look of it. I am filing for help under the TX Lemon Law in hopes that they buy back the car so I can get into another car, not a land rover!!
Same Old Range Rover
Best Looking SUV in its class. Too bad Land Rover has not fixed it's mecanical issues. Wait till you get to 25000 mile and the dealer tells you that you need new brakes all around. Dealer won't help nor will Land Rover. They claim this is normal wear and tear. Right!
Keep on rock-crawlin' in a free world
My 2008 Range Rover Sport HSE is the second Land Rover I've owned. I replaced a wiper blade once after it froze to the glass last winter (it was - 25 degrees). It has been unbelievably reliable and a joy to drive. My maintenance is complimentary, so the only thing I've paid for is tire rotations. If you want the most dynamic, safe, and enjoyable sport utility vehicle, you would be doing yourself an incredible disservice to not consider a Land Rover. I average 17mpg and I'm a pretty aggressive driver. If I set the cruise control at 73mph, I average 21-22mpg. And that's from a 4.4 liter V8 with 300hp. Eat your heart out, Mercedes.
