2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Erin H , 01/25/2020 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)

19 of 19 people found this review helpful

I have a 2020 Evoque, and the biggest problem is an engine noise that the dealership has attempted to fix 3 times and can’t. Sounds like a 20 year old car. No response from corporate for this official lemon. The start stop issues like other reviewers mention is also aggravating. Bluetooth disconnects every time the car is turned back on and I have to manually reconnect. And this one- the steer assist jerks me out of merging into a lane I’m intending to merge into- even when I use my turn signal like the dealer advised when I informed them of this scary and dangerous issue.