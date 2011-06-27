  1. Home
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Hybrid Consumer Reviews

1.0
2 reviews
Mechanical issues, gas consumption, start stop

Erin H, 01/25/2020
R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

I have a 2020 Evoque, and the biggest problem is an engine noise that the dealership has attempted to fix 3 times and can’t. Sounds like a 20 year old car. No response from corporate for this official lemon. The start stop issues like other reviewers mention is also aggravating. Bluetooth disconnects every time the car is turned back on and I have to manually reconnect. And this one- the steer assist jerks me out of merging into a lane I’m intending to merge into- even when I use my turn signal like the dealer advised when I informed them of this scary and dangerous issue.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
It looks great but it’s not as great as it looks

The reviewer guy, 02/11/2020
R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)
4 of 6 people found this review helpful

Engine start and off option sucks, you can’t turn it off because of the law, but it’s very jumpy, especially over hills and slanted streets. The suspension for my car makes noise, especially after driving for 30 mins. It sounds like there is rocks underneath the car’s tires, contacted the dealer, they drove my car for 300 miles and said there was no noise. I have it on camera that makes noise. Lastly, the audio system is a complete joke.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
