2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Consumer Reviews
Blew away by the Evoque
Very adept road and in town street handling vehicle... Feels glued to the road and brakes are phenomenal. You can turn the stop/start mode for idling at stop signs on or off with a Simple button you push on the dash... Similar to other Range Rovers...Apple Car Play works nicely and car can be set up as a WiFi hotspot... When using navigation for directions, radio or media automatically go quiet while Navigation voice instructions are being given then return. There is a big load of features on this vehicle and it takes some time to program the vehicle and get it set the way you want and/or understand how to use them... The double touch screen dash is Awesome... You can have the Nav system up and running on one screen and on the other it will be showing album cover of song playing for instance, or cabin comfort controls.. One nice touch is the full size spare in our model... Not a big fan of the can of flat fix in most other vehicle. The rear camera in the rearview mirror feature is incredible for rearward viewing when driving... Works very well... Biggest drawback so far is learning all the features of the HSE model and how to use them... Most of the programming is very intuitive, but some is not... Interior is clone of the higher bracket RR Velar. So far a real fun car to drive... Plenty of zip and gas use is acceptable... Would have preferred the Euro version Diesel but that is not offered in N.A.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Mechanical issues, gas consumption, start stop
I have a 2020 Evoque, and the biggest problem is an engine noise that the dealership has attempted to fix 3 times and can’t. Sounds like a 20 year old car. No response from corporate for this official lemon. The start stop issues like other reviewers mention is also aggravating. Bluetooth disconnects every time the car is turned back on and I have to manually reconnect. And this one- the steer assist jerks me out of merging into a lane I’m intending to merge into- even when I use my turn signal like the dealer advised when I informed them of this scary and dangerous issue.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
X3/5 G3/5 are in trouble
I was looking seriously at buying either a BMW X3 or 5 or Audi G3 or 5, possibly a Tiguan... Almost opted for the G3, when a friend suggested I take a look at the new Evoque... Took a test drive and it was no contest... The Evoque is in the driveway now. Great interior fit and finish and the two touch screens are great. You have complete control of vehicle dynamics, even things like start-stop in Eco mode... If you don't want it, you can turn it off and it has a nifty garage door opener in the rearview mirror along with a new killer feature of simply clicking the knob on the mirror and you get rear time video from behind the car at all times!!! And I got a laugh when the LR dealer answered my question about the self parking feature and he said LR had been installing it for about 5 years now in various models.. The BMW guy told me their self parking feature was new and cutting edge and no one had it.... Hmmmm. One reason he lost the sale. Great engine and transmission, very smooth and lots of pep... A real joy to drive and it feels like it is part of the highway it handles to well. And it sounds and feels much more solid then either of the German products which when closing the doors sounded rather "tinny". Not so on the Evoque. Good old fashioned solid "chunk"... I guess the Germans lost this one to the Brits again....
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
UNSAFE!!
Though this car looks great.... it is extremely unsafe! The auto start stop ECO mode is very unsafe. The engine goes off, you attempt to enter traffic and the car does NOT respond... then you push the gas harder and the car lunges forward... you're not expecting it! I've been in numerous situations due to the hilly terrain of Western Pennsylvania, where I've been in the car, waiting to merge into traffic (with my children in the car) and the car doesn't respond and when it does, it's a driving hazard as on-coming cars are too close. The engine hesitation even occurs when I manually turn off the ECO mode (which I HAVE to do every time I start the car) I'm so very disappointed with this vehicle. I've reached out to Land Rover. The customer service has been less than satisfactory and no resolution has been met.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Most fascinating luxury Suv in the market
One of the best designs in the category (Compact Suv). Extremely silent on the road and really comfortable. Size perfectly fits the most common park spaces. Easy to drive and its luxury finishings mixed to Lcd screens makes this car special. Weak points: fuel consumption its not the best in high traffic roads. The gear is comfortable for trips but not fast. Price is not competitive and many useful accessories remain an expensive extra. High points: Luxury finishings, silent, comfortable and great and classic design that will last for years.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
