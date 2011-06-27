2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Consumer Reviews
Very Disappointing Ride on Many Levels
The transmission is horrendous around town. On the highway it’s fine. Otherwise rough shifting and jerking. It has the ZF 9HP transmission which is known to have this issue, it’s been around a long time but has never been fixed. Other bugs are road/wind noise from mirrors, poor storage space, nowhere convenient to put your phone, poor placement of USB ports, seats don’t hug you, the heated windshield option is very irritating and messes with your sight, no Apple CarPlay support, no wireless charging, weak headlights. Didn’t even come standard with universal garage remote or memory seats. The options, safety and tech you get at the SE level are an awful value, you’d get much better tech and options on almost any other brand. What is Land Rover thinking? Very uncompetitive - will be my first and last Land Rover. At least the design is nice (yet getting stale).
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Horrible Ride on 2019 SE!!!
Major Wheel Hop & Body Roll over small Pot Holes & Bumps.Feels like a Mini Cooper. Suspension is way too Stiff! Dumping this Car as soon as possible!!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Range Rover Evoque
Related 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery