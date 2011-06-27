  1. Home
Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Range Rover Evoque
Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,800
See Range Rover Evoque Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$57,800
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$57,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/522.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$57,800
Torque251 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower237 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$57,800
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$57,800
Black Design Packageyes
Cold Climate Convenience Packageyes
Luxury Seating Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Chrome Wheel Lock Packyes
Evoque Convertible Protection Packyes
Lux Packageyes
Extended Leather Packageyes
Driver Assistance Plus Packageyes
Black Wheel Lock Packyes
Evoque Tow Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$57,800
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$57,800
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$57,800
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$57,800
SiriusXM Satellite Radio and HD radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$57,800
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,800
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,800
Rear head room37.9 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$57,800
20" Sparkle Finish 5 Split Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 508yes
20" Polished Finish 9 Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 901yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$57,800
Maximum cargo capacity8.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4440 lbs.
Gross weight5310 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.8 degrees
Angle of departure31.0 degrees
Length172.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3968 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height63.1 in.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width78.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$57,800
Exterior Colors
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Kaikoura Stone Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Phoenix Orange Premium Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Narvik Black
  • Corris Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony/Vintage Tan, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Light Lunar Stitching, premium leather
  • Lunar/Ivory, premium leather
  • Lunar/Ice, premium leather
  • Lunar/Ivory, premium leather
  • Ebony/Pimento, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$57,800
19 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
R19 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$57,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$57,800
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Range Rover Evoque Inventory

