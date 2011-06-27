  1. Home
Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Range Rover Evoque
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,000
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Torque250 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Cold Climate Convenience Packageyes
Luxury Seating Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Protection Packyes
Chrome Wheel Lock Packyes
Driver Assistance Plus Packageyes
Side Tube Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,000
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,000
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,000
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Ebony Headlineryes
Meridian 825 Watt Premium Surround Sound Audio Systemyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio and HD radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,000
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,000
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.7 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,000
20" Sparkle Finish 5 Split Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 508yes
Black Roof Railsyes
20" Polished Finish 9 Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 901yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Maximum cargo capacity51.0 cu.ft.
Gross weight3902 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach25.0 degrees
Maximum payload1102 lbs.
Angle of departure33.0 degrees
Length172.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height64.4 in.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Exterior Colors
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Kaikoura Stone Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Farallon Black Premium Metallic
  • Aruba Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Waltomo Grey Premium Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Aintree Green Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Phoenix Orange Premium Metallic
  • Baltoro Ice Metallic
  • Scotia Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony/Ivory, premium leather
  • Lunar/Cirrus, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,000
19 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
R19 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
