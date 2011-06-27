Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE Dynamic Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,100
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Torque250 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,100
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Chrome Wheel Lock Packyes
Cold Climate Convenience Packageyes
SE Tech Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,100
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,100
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,100
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Ski Hatch w/Rear Seat Center Armrestyes
InControl Touch Pro Navigationyes
Homelink Garage Door Openeryes
Rear Seat Center Armrestyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio and HD radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,100
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,100
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,100
20" Sparkle Finish 5 Split Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 508yes
20" Shadow Chrome Finish 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 504yes
19" Sparkle Finish 7 Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 707yes
20" Polished Finish 9 Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 901yes
20" Sparkle Finish 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 504yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Maximum cargo capacity8.8 cu.ft.
Angle of departure31.0 degrees
Length172.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Gross weight5203 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Angle of approach19.0 degrees
Height63.1 in.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width78.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Exterior Colors
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Kaikoura Stone Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Farallon Black Premium Metallic
  • Aruba Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Waltomo Grey Premium Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Aintree Green Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Phoenix Orange Premium Metallic
  • Baltoro Ice Metallic
  • Scotia Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Lunar Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,100
temporary spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
R18 tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
