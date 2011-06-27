Used 2015 Kia Sportage Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sportage SUV
EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,443*
Total Cash Price
$12,528
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,846*
Total Cash Price
$12,282
SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,889*
Total Cash Price
$16,826
EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,083*
Total Cash Price
$17,318
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,187*
Total Cash Price
$16,949
SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,040*
Total Cash Price
$12,773
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sportage SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$704
|$725
|$747
|$769
|$793
|$3,737
|Maintenance
|$1,097
|$1,064
|$592
|$1,865
|$1,942
|$6,559
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$700
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$867
|Financing
|$674
|$542
|$401
|$251
|$91
|$1,958
|Depreciation
|$3,378
|$1,376
|$1,211
|$1,073
|$963
|$8,001
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$7,176
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,206
|$5,509
|$4,875
|$6,032
|$5,821
|$30,443
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sportage SUV LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$690
|$711
|$732
|$754
|$777
|$3,664
|Maintenance
|$1,075
|$1,043
|$580
|$1,828
|$1,904
|$6,430
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$686
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$850
|Financing
|$661
|$531
|$393
|$246
|$89
|$1,920
|Depreciation
|$3,312
|$1,349
|$1,187
|$1,052
|$944
|$7,844
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,045
|$5,401
|$4,779
|$5,914
|$5,707
|$29,846
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sportage SUV SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$945
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$5,020
|Maintenance
|$1,473
|$1,429
|$795
|$2,504
|$2,608
|$8,809
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$940
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,165
|Financing
|$906
|$727
|$538
|$337
|$122
|$2,630
|Depreciation
|$4,537
|$1,848
|$1,626
|$1,441
|$1,293
|$10,746
|Fuel
|$1,815
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$9,638
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,022
|$7,399
|$6,547
|$8,102
|$7,819
|$40,889
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sportage SUV EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,003
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,096
|$5,166
|Maintenance
|$1,516
|$1,471
|$818
|$2,577
|$2,685
|$9,066
|Repairs
|$417
|$509
|$620
|$768
|$650
|$2,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$967
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,199
|Financing
|$932
|$749
|$554
|$347
|$125
|$2,707
|Depreciation
|$4,670
|$1,902
|$1,674
|$1,483
|$1,331
|$11,060
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,343
|$7,615
|$6,738
|$8,339
|$8,047
|$42,083
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sportage SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$952
|$981
|$1,010
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$5,056
|Maintenance
|$1,483
|$1,439
|$800
|$2,523
|$2,628
|$8,873
|Repairs
|$408
|$498
|$607
|$752
|$636
|$2,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$947
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,173
|Financing
|$912
|$733
|$542
|$339
|$123
|$2,650
|Depreciation
|$4,571
|$1,862
|$1,638
|$1,452
|$1,303
|$10,825
|Fuel
|$1,828
|$1,884
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$9,708
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,102
|$7,453
|$6,595
|$8,161
|$7,876
|$41,187
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sportage SUV SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$718
|$739
|$761
|$784
|$808
|$3,811
|Maintenance
|$1,118
|$1,085
|$603
|$1,901
|$1,980
|$6,687
|Repairs
|$308
|$375
|$458
|$567
|$479
|$2,187
|Taxes & Fees
|$713
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$884
|Financing
|$687
|$552
|$409
|$256
|$93
|$1,997
|Depreciation
|$3,444
|$1,403
|$1,234
|$1,094
|$982
|$8,158
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,367
|$5,617
|$4,970
|$6,151
|$5,935
|$31,040
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Sportage
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Kia Sportage in Virginia is:not available
