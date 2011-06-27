2019 Kia Soul Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Soul Wagon
+ 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,276*
Total Cash Price
$18,887
4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,702*
Total Cash Price
$18,517
4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,322*
Total Cash Price
$25,368
! 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$40,470*
Total Cash Price
$26,109
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Soul Wagon + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$718
|$744
|$769
|$797
|$824
|$3,852
|Maintenance
|$549
|$760
|$671
|$1,123
|$1,663
|$4,765
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$659
|$659
|Taxes & Fees
|$803
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$970
|Financing
|$1,016
|$817
|$605
|$377
|$138
|$2,953
|Depreciation
|$5,296
|$1,127
|$1,066
|$1,251
|$1,184
|$9,924
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,540
|$4,683
|$4,383
|$4,856
|$5,814
|$29,276
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Soul Wagon 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$704
|$729
|$754
|$781
|$808
|$3,776
|Maintenance
|$538
|$745
|$658
|$1,101
|$1,630
|$4,672
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$646
|$646
|Taxes & Fees
|$787
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$951
|Financing
|$996
|$801
|$593
|$370
|$135
|$2,895
|Depreciation
|$5,192
|$1,105
|$1,045
|$1,226
|$1,161
|$9,729
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,353
|$4,591
|$4,297
|$4,761
|$5,700
|$28,702
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Soul Wagon 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$964
|$999
|$1,033
|$1,070
|$1,107
|$5,173
|Maintenance
|$737
|$1,021
|$901
|$1,508
|$2,233
|$6,401
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$885
|$885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,078
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,303
|Financing
|$1,365
|$1,097
|$812
|$507
|$185
|$3,966
|Depreciation
|$7,113
|$1,514
|$1,432
|$1,680
|$1,591
|$13,329
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,814
|$6,290
|$5,887
|$6,523
|$7,809
|$39,322
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Soul Wagon ! 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,028
|$1,063
|$1,101
|$1,139
|$5,324
|Maintenance
|$759
|$1,050
|$928
|$1,552
|$2,298
|$6,588
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$911
|$911
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,110
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,341
|Financing
|$1,404
|$1,129
|$836
|$522
|$190
|$4,082
|Depreciation
|$7,321
|$1,558
|$1,473
|$1,729
|$1,637
|$13,718
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,188
|$6,473
|$6,059
|$6,713
|$8,037
|$40,470
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Kia Soul in Virginia is:not available
Legal
