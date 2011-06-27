  1. Home
Used 2015 Kia Soul Features & Specs

Overview
Base: $17,190
$17,190
Plus: $18,690
$18,690
Exclaim: $20,790
$20,790
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG262626
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Base: $17,190
$17,190
Plus: $18,690
$18,690
Exclaim: $20,790
$20,790
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Base: $17,190
$17,190
Plus: $18,690
$18,690
Exclaim: $20,790
$20,790
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/30 mpg23/31 mpg23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.8/426.0 mi.326.6/440.2 mi.326.6/440.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.2 gal.14.2 gal.14.2 gal.
Combined MPG262626
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Base: $17,190
$17,190
Plus: $18,690
$18,690
Exclaim: $20,790
$20,790
Torque118 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm151 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm151 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6300 rpm164 hp @ 6200 rpm164 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Base: $17,190
$17,190
Plus: $18,690
$18,690
Exclaim: $20,790
$20,790
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
daytime running lightsnonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
auto delay off headlampsnonoyes
Packages
Base: $17,190
$17,190
Plus: $18,690
$18,690
Exclaim: $20,790
$20,790
UVO w/Fog Lightyesnono
Primo Packagenoyesno
Caribbean Blue Special Editionnoyesno
Audio Packagenoyesno
UVO w/Auto On/Off Headlightsnoyesno
ECO Packagenoyesno
Red Zone Special Editionnoyesno
The Whole Shabang Packagenonoyes
Sun & Sound Packagenonoyes
Umber Package 1nonoyes
Umber Package 2nonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Base: $17,190
$17,190
Plus: $18,690
$18,690
Exclaim: $20,790
$20,790
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Base: $17,190
$17,190
Plus: $18,690
$18,690
Exclaim: $20,790
$20,790
Air conditioningyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesnono
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersnoyesyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
rear view cameranonoyes
Power Feature
Base: $17,190
$17,190
Plus: $18,690
$18,690
Exclaim: $20,790
$20,790
1 one-touch power windowsyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnoyesyes
Interior Options
Base: $17,190
$17,190
Plus: $18,690
$18,690
Exclaim: $20,790
$20,790
EC Mirror Compass and Homelinkyesyesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyesyesyes
Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Interior Light Kityesyesyes
Sport Pedalsyesyesyes
Cargo Tray and Seatback Coveryesyesyes
Instrumentation
Base: $17,190
$17,190
Plus: $18,690
$18,690
Exclaim: $20,790
$20,790
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Base: $17,190
$17,190
Plus: $18,690
$18,690
Exclaim: $20,790
$20,790
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room53.2 in.53.2 in.53.2 in.
clothyesyesno
premium clothnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Base: $17,190
$17,190
Plus: $18,690
$18,690
Exclaim: $20,790
$20,790
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.49.3 in.49.3 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
folding center armrestnoyesyes
Exterior Options
Base: $17,190
$17,190
Plus: $18,690
$18,690
Exclaim: $20,790
$20,790
Cross Barsyesyesyes
Puddle Lightsyesyesyes
Mud Guardsyesyesyes
Rear Spoileryesyesyes
Hood Filmyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Panoramic Sunroofnoyesno
Rear Bumper Applique (Clear)nonoyes
Chrome Mirror Capnonoyes
Measurements
Base: $17,190
$17,190
Plus: $18,690
$18,690
Exclaim: $20,790
$20,790
Maximum cargo capacity61.3 cu.ft.61.3 cu.ft.61.3 cu.ft.
Length163.0 in.163.0 in.163.0 in.
Curb weight2784 lbs.2837 lbs.2837 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.2 cu.ft.24.2 cu.ft.24.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.5.9 in.5.9 in.
Height63.0 in.63.0 in.63.0 in.
EPA interior volume125.2 cu.ft.125.2 cu.ft.125.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.101.2 in.101.2 in.
Width70.9 in.70.9 in.70.9 in.
Colors
Base: $17,190
$17,190
Plus: $18,690
$18,690
Exclaim: $20,790
$20,790
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver
  • Clear White
  • Shadow Black
  • Alien II
  • Titanium Gray
  • Latte Brown
  • Fathom Blue
  • Solar Yellow
  • Inferno Red
  • Caribbean Blue
  • Bright Silver
  • Clear White
  • Shadow Black
  • Alien II
  • Titanium Gray
  • Latte Brown
  • Fathom Blue
  • Solar Yellow
  • Inferno Red
  • Bright Silver
  • Clear White
  • Shadow Black
  • Cloud
  • Alien II
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Umber Nappa Leather, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Base: $17,190
$17,190
Plus: $18,690
$18,690
Exclaim: $20,790
$20,790
All season tiresyesyesyes
205/60R16 tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnono
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
215/55R17 tiresnoyesno
235/45R18 tiresnonoyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Base: $17,190
$17,190
Plus: $18,690
$18,690
Exclaim: $20,790
$20,790
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Base: $17,190
$17,190
Plus: $18,690
$18,690
Exclaim: $20,790
$20,790
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Soul InventorySee Soul InventorySee Soul Inventory

