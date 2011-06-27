Used 2015 Kia Soul Features & Specs
|Overview
See Soul Inventory
Starting MSRP
$17,190
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|26
|26
|26
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,190
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,190
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/30 mpg
|23/31 mpg
|23/31 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|340.8/426.0 mi.
|326.6/440.2 mi.
|326.6/440.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.2 gal.
|14.2 gal.
|14.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|26
|26
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,190
|Torque
|118 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
|151 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|151 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|130 hp @ 6300 rpm
|164 hp @ 6200 rpm
|164 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|34.8 ft.
|34.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,190
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|daytime running lights
|no
|no
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|no
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$17,190
|UVO w/Fog Light
|yes
|no
|no
|Primo Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Caribbean Blue Special Edition
|no
|yes
|no
|Audio Package
|no
|yes
|no
|UVO w/Auto On/Off Headlights
|no
|yes
|no
|ECO Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Red Zone Special Edition
|no
|yes
|no
|The Whole Shabang Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Sun & Sound Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Umber Package 1
|no
|no
|yes
|Umber Package 2
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,190
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,190
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|no
|no
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|rear view camera
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,190
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|no
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|no
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,190
|EC Mirror Compass and Homelink
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Light Kit
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sport Pedals
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Tray and Seatback Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,190
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,190
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|no
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|40.9 in.
|40.9 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.2 in.
|53.2 in.
|53.2 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|premium cloth
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,190
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|49.3 in.
|49.3 in.
|49.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.7 in.
|54.7 in.
|54.7 in.
|folding center armrest
|no
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,190
|Cross Bars
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Puddle Lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Mud Guards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Spoiler
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Hood Film
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Panoramic Sunroof
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Bumper Applique (Clear)
|no
|no
|yes
|Chrome Mirror Cap
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,190
|Maximum cargo capacity
|61.3 cu.ft.
|61.3 cu.ft.
|61.3 cu.ft.
|Length
|163.0 in.
|163.0 in.
|163.0 in.
|Curb weight
|2784 lbs.
|2837 lbs.
|2837 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|24.2 cu.ft.
|24.2 cu.ft.
|24.2 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.9 in.
|5.9 in.
|5.9 in.
|Height
|63.0 in.
|63.0 in.
|63.0 in.
|EPA interior volume
|125.2 cu.ft.
|125.2 cu.ft.
|125.2 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|101.2 in.
|101.2 in.
|101.2 in.
|Width
|70.9 in.
|70.9 in.
|70.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,190
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,190
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|205/60R16 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|17 x 6.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|215/55R17 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|235/45R18 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Soul
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,190
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,190
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related Used 2015 Kia Soul info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Kia K5
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid