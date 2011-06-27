2019 Kia Sorento Consumer Reviews
Nice car but engine/transmission issues
Great car and ride but around 3500 miles developed what many reviews and discussion forum posts have noted-a "missing" or jerking feeling on acceleration as well as running, hard to tell if it is the engine or the transmission. Two visits to dealer, they say they don't notice it, I've been driving long enough to know when an engine is running rough. Some say it is a software issue, it seems Kia itself does not know how to solve it. To some it might not be noticeable or annoying. Update: 8,000 miles. Still love the car. It still jerks on acceleration but you learn to live with it. That's just the way it is. Brakes are VERY touchy, even other drivers notice it, especially at low speeds, you have to be very careful on the brake pedal. The radio controls are maddening. Scrolling through the touch screen it's easy to "select" a station instead of scrolling past it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Our Kia Sorento saved our lives
My mom recently bought a 2019 Kia Sorento LX and immediately fell in love. Sadly, the Sorento came to a very sudden, sad death, when a truck pulled out in front of us causing us to t bone it. Totaling both vehicles. I’m giving this Sorento 5 stars on safety because if it wasn’t for its AMAZING safety features we possibly wouldn’t have been alive today. Thank you Kia.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
This review was done April 20, 2020
I love my Sorento, but one thing I discovered this winter is.......you cannot start the Sorento to warm it up and let it run. You cannot let it run and get out and lock the doors. Who wants to let their car run and leave it unlocked. One of the dumbest things any car maker could do. I have heard so many others complain of the same thing. They live in apt. Complex and cannot let their car warm up before going to work and leave it unlocked to get stolen. Also, if the car is taken it will not quit until it runs out of gas or the thief turns it off, even if you have the keys and it is out of range from the key fob. How dumb is that!!!!!! The dealership said I could get a remote start put on....over $500 and then I would have to have 2 key fobs. I do love the Sorento, had I known I couldn’t warm it up in the winter and lock it, I would have gone with another vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2019 Kia Sorento much better than in the past
We buy a new car every 10 years & wanted all the new safety features which this has. The computer screens were very user friendly unlike the Honda and Toyota, which made a difference. The Nappa leather seats are softer than the standard leather. The driver's seat also has a seat extender if needed (may not be in all trims?) The pick up is fine and all the safety features are easy to set, understand and get accustomed to. The size is nice, it's smaller than the Highlander & Pilot (so it is easier to park) and bigger than the CRV & Rav 4. No CD player on the SXL trim so I ripped 75 of mine onto a 8 GB flash drive and use it all the time. The 10 year warranty gives piece of mind. Until the self driving cars come out, this will be one of our main modes of transportation.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A Vast Improvement Over Other Cars
This car is great for a lot of reasons, but I got it for a way to escape the cost of an RV, and still be able to sleep two people confortably. Of note is the quiet, smooth ride and descent mileage despite the V6 we bought. Great mileage at 24 mph for a heavy car with a 6 cylinder engine. We have driven 13,000 miles without a single complaint.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Related 2019 Kia Sorento info
