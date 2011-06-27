Used 2017 Kia Sorento Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sorento SUV
SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,429*
Total Cash Price
$19,304
LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,243*
Total Cash Price
$25,927
SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,593*
Total Cash Price
$26,684
EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,581*
Total Cash Price
$26,116
EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,104*
Total Cash Price
$19,682
EX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,943*
Total Cash Price
$27,441
LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,754*
Total Cash Price
$18,925
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,754*
Total Cash Price
$18,925
EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,142*
Total Cash Price
$21,385
Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,855*
Total Cash Price
$23,467
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,167*
Total Cash Price
$22,521
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,555*
Total Cash Price
$24,981
L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,880*
Total Cash Price
$24,603
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sorento SUV SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$727
|$749
|$771
|$795
|$818
|$3,860
|Maintenance
|$497
|$1,631
|$1,464
|$763
|$1,576
|$5,930
|Repairs
|$0
|$614
|$314
|$386
|$474
|$1,788
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,053
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,220
|Financing
|$1,038
|$834
|$618
|$387
|$140
|$3,017
|Depreciation
|$4,570
|$2,044
|$1,799
|$1,594
|$1,431
|$11,438
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$7,176
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,236
|$7,306
|$6,442
|$5,443
|$6,002
|$34,429
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sorento SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$977
|$1,006
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$5,184
|Maintenance
|$667
|$2,191
|$1,966
|$1,025
|$2,117
|$7,965
|Repairs
|$0
|$825
|$422
|$518
|$637
|$2,402
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,414
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,639
|Financing
|$1,395
|$1,121
|$830
|$519
|$188
|$4,052
|Depreciation
|$6,138
|$2,745
|$2,417
|$2,141
|$1,922
|$15,363
|Fuel
|$1,815
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$9,638
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,405
|$9,813
|$8,653
|$7,310
|$8,061
|$46,243
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sorento SUV SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$5,335
|Maintenance
|$687
|$2,255
|$2,023
|$1,055
|$2,178
|$8,198
|Repairs
|$0
|$849
|$434
|$533
|$656
|$2,472
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,455
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,686
|Financing
|$1,435
|$1,153
|$854
|$534
|$193
|$4,171
|Depreciation
|$6,317
|$2,826
|$2,487
|$2,204
|$1,978
|$15,812
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,768
|$10,100
|$8,906
|$7,524
|$8,296
|$47,593
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sorento SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$984
|$1,013
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$5,222
|Maintenance
|$672
|$2,207
|$1,980
|$1,032
|$2,132
|$8,023
|Repairs
|$0
|$831
|$425
|$522
|$642
|$2,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,424
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,650
|Financing
|$1,405
|$1,129
|$836
|$523
|$189
|$4,082
|Depreciation
|$6,182
|$2,766
|$2,434
|$2,157
|$1,936
|$15,475
|Fuel
|$1,828
|$1,884
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$9,708
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,496
|$9,885
|$8,716
|$7,364
|$8,120
|$46,581
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sorento SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$763
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$3,935
|Maintenance
|$506
|$1,663
|$1,492
|$778
|$1,607
|$6,047
|Repairs
|$0
|$626
|$320
|$393
|$484
|$1,823
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,073
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,244
|Financing
|$1,059
|$851
|$630
|$394
|$142
|$3,076
|Depreciation
|$4,659
|$2,084
|$1,835
|$1,626
|$1,459
|$11,663
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,417
|$7,450
|$6,569
|$5,549
|$6,119
|$35,104
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sorento SUV EX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,130
|$1,163
|$5,487
|Maintenance
|$706
|$2,319
|$2,081
|$1,085
|$2,240
|$8,430
|Repairs
|$0
|$873
|$447
|$548
|$674
|$2,542
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,496
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,734
|Financing
|$1,476
|$1,186
|$879
|$550
|$199
|$4,289
|Depreciation
|$6,496
|$2,906
|$2,558
|$2,266
|$2,034
|$16,260
|Fuel
|$1,921
|$1,979
|$2,039
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$10,201
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,130
|$10,386
|$9,158
|$7,737
|$8,532
|$48,943
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sorento SUV LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$713
|$734
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$3,784
|Maintenance
|$487
|$1,599
|$1,435
|$748
|$1,545
|$5,814
|Repairs
|$0
|$602
|$308
|$378
|$465
|$1,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,032
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,196
|Financing
|$1,018
|$818
|$606
|$379
|$137
|$2,958
|Depreciation
|$4,480
|$2,004
|$1,764
|$1,563
|$1,403
|$11,214
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,055
|$7,163
|$6,316
|$5,336
|$5,884
|$33,754
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sorento SUV LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$713
|$734
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$3,784
|Maintenance
|$487
|$1,599
|$1,435
|$748
|$1,545
|$5,814
|Repairs
|$0
|$602
|$308
|$378
|$465
|$1,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,032
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,196
|Financing
|$1,018
|$818
|$606
|$379
|$137
|$2,958
|Depreciation
|$4,480
|$2,004
|$1,764
|$1,563
|$1,403
|$11,214
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,055
|$7,163
|$6,316
|$5,336
|$5,884
|$33,754
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sorento SUV EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$806
|$829
|$854
|$880
|$906
|$4,276
|Maintenance
|$550
|$1,807
|$1,622
|$845
|$1,746
|$6,570
|Repairs
|$0
|$680
|$348
|$427
|$525
|$1,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,166
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,351
|Financing
|$1,150
|$924
|$685
|$428
|$155
|$3,343
|Depreciation
|$5,062
|$2,265
|$1,993
|$1,766
|$1,585
|$12,672
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,950
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,232
|$8,094
|$7,137
|$6,030
|$6,649
|$38,142
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sorento SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$884
|$910
|$937
|$966
|$994
|$4,692
|Maintenance
|$604
|$1,983
|$1,779
|$928
|$1,916
|$7,209
|Repairs
|$0
|$746
|$382
|$469
|$577
|$2,174
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,280
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,483
|Financing
|$1,262
|$1,014
|$751
|$470
|$170
|$3,668
|Depreciation
|$5,555
|$2,485
|$2,187
|$1,938
|$1,740
|$13,905
|Fuel
|$1,643
|$1,693
|$1,743
|$1,796
|$1,849
|$8,723
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,228
|$8,882
|$7,832
|$6,617
|$7,296
|$41,855
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sorento SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$873
|$900
|$927
|$954
|$4,503
|Maintenance
|$580
|$1,903
|$1,708
|$890
|$1,839
|$6,919
|Repairs
|$0
|$716
|$367
|$450
|$553
|$2,086
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,228
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,423
|Financing
|$1,211
|$973
|$721
|$451
|$163
|$3,520
|Depreciation
|$5,331
|$2,385
|$2,099
|$1,860
|$1,670
|$13,345
|Fuel
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,774
|$8,372
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,775
|$8,524
|$7,516
|$6,350
|$7,002
|$40,167
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sorento SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$941
|$969
|$998
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$4,995
|Maintenance
|$643
|$2,111
|$1,894
|$987
|$2,039
|$7,674
|Repairs
|$0
|$795
|$407
|$499
|$614
|$2,314
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,362
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,579
|Financing
|$1,344
|$1,080
|$800
|$500
|$181
|$3,905
|Depreciation
|$5,914
|$2,645
|$2,328
|$2,063
|$1,852
|$14,802
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,968
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,953
|$9,455
|$8,337
|$7,044
|$7,767
|$44,555
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sorento SUV L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$927
|$954
|$983
|$1,013
|$1,043
|$4,919
|Maintenance
|$633
|$2,079
|$1,866
|$972
|$2,009
|$7,558
|Repairs
|$0
|$783
|$400
|$491
|$605
|$2,279
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,342
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,555
|Financing
|$1,323
|$1,063
|$788
|$493
|$178
|$3,845
|Depreciation
|$5,824
|$2,605
|$2,293
|$2,032
|$1,824
|$14,578
|Fuel
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,882
|$1,938
|$9,146
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,772
|$9,312
|$8,211
|$6,937
|$7,649
|$43,880
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Sorento
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Kia Sorento in Virginia is:not available
