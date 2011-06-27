Used 2016 Kia Sorento Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sorento SUV
EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,883*
Total Cash Price
$15,907
EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,166*
Total Cash Price
$21,365
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,238*
Total Cash Price
$15,595
Limited 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,456*
Total Cash Price
$21,989
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,488*
Total Cash Price
$21,521
EX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,528*
Total Cash Price
$16,219
EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,745*
Total Cash Price
$22,613
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,238*
Total Cash Price
$15,595
LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,429*
Total Cash Price
$17,622
Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,975*
Total Cash Price
$19,338
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,363*
Total Cash Price
$18,558
LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,554*
Total Cash Price
$20,585
L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,909*
Total Cash Price
$20,274
SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,975*
Total Cash Price
$19,338
SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,172*
Total Cash Price
$16,531
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sorento SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$727
|$749
|$771
|$795
|$818
|$3,860
|Maintenance
|$1,532
|$1,448
|$748
|$566
|$2,106
|$6,401
|Repairs
|$605
|$307
|$376
|$463
|$569
|$2,321
|Taxes & Fees
|$876
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,043
|Financing
|$856
|$687
|$509
|$319
|$115
|$2,487
|Depreciation
|$3,979
|$1,672
|$1,472
|$1,304
|$1,170
|$9,596
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$7,176
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,927
|$6,297
|$5,352
|$4,965
|$6,341
|$32,883
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sorento SUV EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$977
|$1,006
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$5,184
|Maintenance
|$2,058
|$1,945
|$1,004
|$760
|$2,829
|$8,597
|Repairs
|$812
|$412
|$506
|$622
|$764
|$3,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,177
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,402
|Financing
|$1,149
|$923
|$684
|$429
|$155
|$3,340
|Depreciation
|$5,344
|$2,245
|$1,977
|$1,751
|$1,571
|$12,889
|Fuel
|$1,815
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$9,638
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,333
|$8,458
|$7,188
|$6,669
|$8,517
|$44,166
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sorento SUV LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$713
|$734
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$3,784
|Maintenance
|$1,502
|$1,420
|$733
|$555
|$2,065
|$6,275
|Repairs
|$593
|$301
|$369
|$454
|$558
|$2,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$859
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,023
|Financing
|$839
|$674
|$499
|$313
|$113
|$2,438
|Depreciation
|$3,901
|$1,639
|$1,443
|$1,278
|$1,147
|$9,408
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,732
|$6,174
|$5,247
|$4,868
|$6,217
|$32,238
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sorento SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$5,335
|Maintenance
|$2,118
|$2,002
|$1,034
|$783
|$2,912
|$8,848
|Repairs
|$836
|$424
|$520
|$640
|$787
|$3,208
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,211
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,442
|Financing
|$1,183
|$950
|$704
|$441
|$159
|$3,438
|Depreciation
|$5,500
|$2,311
|$2,035
|$1,802
|$1,617
|$13,265
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,722
|$8,705
|$7,398
|$6,864
|$8,766
|$45,456
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sorento SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$984
|$1,013
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$5,222
|Maintenance
|$2,073
|$1,960
|$1,012
|$766
|$2,850
|$8,660
|Repairs
|$818
|$415
|$509
|$627
|$770
|$3,139
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,185
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,412
|Financing
|$1,158
|$930
|$689
|$432
|$156
|$3,364
|Depreciation
|$5,383
|$2,262
|$1,991
|$1,764
|$1,583
|$12,983
|Fuel
|$1,828
|$1,884
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$9,708
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,430
|$8,520
|$7,241
|$6,718
|$8,579
|$44,488
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sorento SUV EX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$763
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$3,935
|Maintenance
|$1,562
|$1,477
|$762
|$577
|$2,148
|$6,526
|Repairs
|$617
|$313
|$384
|$472
|$580
|$2,366
|Taxes & Fees
|$893
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,064
|Financing
|$873
|$701
|$519
|$326
|$118
|$2,536
|Depreciation
|$4,057
|$1,705
|$1,501
|$1,329
|$1,193
|$9,784
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,121
|$6,421
|$5,457
|$5,063
|$6,466
|$33,528
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sorento SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,130
|$1,163
|$5,487
|Maintenance
|$2,178
|$2,059
|$1,063
|$805
|$2,994
|$9,099
|Repairs
|$860
|$436
|$535
|$658
|$809
|$3,299
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,246
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,483
|Financing
|$1,217
|$977
|$724
|$454
|$164
|$3,535
|Depreciation
|$5,656
|$2,377
|$2,092
|$1,853
|$1,663
|$13,642
|Fuel
|$1,921
|$1,979
|$2,039
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$10,201
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,111
|$8,952
|$7,608
|$7,059
|$9,015
|$46,745
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sorento SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$713
|$734
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$3,784
|Maintenance
|$1,502
|$1,420
|$733
|$555
|$2,065
|$6,275
|Repairs
|$593
|$301
|$369
|$454
|$558
|$2,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$859
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,023
|Financing
|$839
|$674
|$499
|$313
|$113
|$2,438
|Depreciation
|$3,901
|$1,639
|$1,443
|$1,278
|$1,147
|$9,408
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,732
|$6,174
|$5,247
|$4,868
|$6,217
|$32,238
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sorento SUV LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$806
|$829
|$854
|$880
|$906
|$4,276
|Maintenance
|$1,697
|$1,605
|$828
|$627
|$2,333
|$7,091
|Repairs
|$670
|$340
|$417
|$513
|$631
|$2,571
|Taxes & Fees
|$971
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,156
|Financing
|$948
|$762
|$564
|$354
|$128
|$2,755
|Depreciation
|$4,408
|$1,852
|$1,631
|$1,444
|$1,296
|$10,631
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,950
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,997
|$6,977
|$5,929
|$5,501
|$7,025
|$36,429
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sorento SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$884
|$910
|$937
|$966
|$994
|$4,692
|Maintenance
|$1,862
|$1,761
|$909
|$688
|$2,561
|$7,781
|Repairs
|$735
|$373
|$458
|$563
|$692
|$2,821
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,065
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,269
|Financing
|$1,040
|$836
|$619
|$388
|$140
|$3,023
|Depreciation
|$4,837
|$2,032
|$1,789
|$1,585
|$1,422
|$11,666
|Fuel
|$1,643
|$1,693
|$1,743
|$1,796
|$1,849
|$8,723
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,068
|$7,656
|$6,506
|$6,036
|$7,709
|$39,975
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sorento SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$873
|$900
|$927
|$954
|$4,503
|Maintenance
|$1,787
|$1,690
|$872
|$660
|$2,457
|$7,467
|Repairs
|$706
|$358
|$439
|$540
|$664
|$2,707
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,022
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,217
|Financing
|$998
|$802
|$594
|$372
|$134
|$2,901
|Depreciation
|$4,642
|$1,950
|$1,717
|$1,521
|$1,365
|$11,196
|Fuel
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,774
|$8,372
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,581
|$7,347
|$6,244
|$5,793
|$7,398
|$38,363
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sorento SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$941
|$969
|$998
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$4,995
|Maintenance
|$1,983
|$1,874
|$968
|$733
|$2,726
|$8,283
|Repairs
|$783
|$397
|$487
|$599
|$737
|$3,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,134
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,350
|Financing
|$1,107
|$890
|$659
|$413
|$149
|$3,218
|Depreciation
|$5,149
|$2,163
|$1,905
|$1,687
|$1,514
|$12,419
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,968
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,846
|$8,150
|$6,926
|$6,426
|$8,206
|$42,554
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sorento SUV L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$927
|$954
|$983
|$1,013
|$1,043
|$4,919
|Maintenance
|$1,953
|$1,846
|$953
|$722
|$2,685
|$8,158
|Repairs
|$771
|$391
|$480
|$590
|$725
|$2,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,117
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,330
|Financing
|$1,091
|$876
|$649
|$407
|$147
|$3,169
|Depreciation
|$5,071
|$2,131
|$1,876
|$1,661
|$1,491
|$12,230
|Fuel
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,882
|$1,938
|$9,146
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,652
|$8,026
|$6,821
|$6,328
|$8,082
|$41,909
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sorento SUV SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$884
|$910
|$937
|$966
|$994
|$4,692
|Maintenance
|$1,862
|$1,761
|$909
|$688
|$2,561
|$7,781
|Repairs
|$735
|$373
|$458
|$563
|$692
|$2,821
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,065
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,269
|Financing
|$1,040
|$836
|$619
|$388
|$140
|$3,023
|Depreciation
|$4,837
|$2,032
|$1,789
|$1,585
|$1,422
|$11,666
|Fuel
|$1,643
|$1,693
|$1,743
|$1,796
|$1,849
|$8,723
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,068
|$7,656
|$6,506
|$6,036
|$7,709
|$39,975
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sorento SUV SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$756
|$778
|$801
|$826
|$850
|$4,011
|Maintenance
|$1,592
|$1,505
|$777
|$588
|$2,189
|$6,652
|Repairs
|$629
|$319
|$391
|$481
|$591
|$2,412
|Taxes & Fees
|$911
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,084
|Financing
|$889
|$714
|$529
|$332
|$120
|$2,584
|Depreciation
|$4,135
|$1,737
|$1,530
|$1,355
|$1,216
|$9,972
|Fuel
|$1,405
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,580
|$7,457
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,316
|$6,544
|$5,562
|$5,160
|$6,590
|$34,172
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Sorento
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Kia Sorento in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Kia Sorento info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Camry 2018
- Used Ford Mustang 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Toyota Highlander 2016
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Porsche Cayenne
- Used Honda Pilot 2016
- Used Toyota Tundra
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Cherokee
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2020 Nissan Rogue
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2020 Nissan Altima
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Toyota Hybrids
- Best Honda Sedans
- Best Honda Hatchbacks
- Best Toyota Minivans
- Best Honda Hybrids
- Best Honda SUVs
- Best Toyota Sedans
- Best Acura Coupes
Other models to consider
- 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid Sedan
- 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride SUV
- 2018 Kia Sedona Minivan
- 2018 Kia Rio Sedan
- 2018 Kia Stinger Sedan
- 2001 Kia Sephia
- 2018 Kia Rio Hatchback
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2009 Kia Borrego
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Jeep Cherokee
- 2017 Toyota Highlander SUV
- 2018 INFINITI QX30 SUV
- 2001 GMC Jimmy
- 2020 Acura RDX SUV
- 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class SUV
- 2018 BMW X6 SUV
- 1990 Jeep Wagoneer
- 2018 FIAT 500X SUV
- 2020 INFINITI QX50