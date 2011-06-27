Used 2003 Kia Optima Consumer Reviews
Life saver
My Kia was my first car after turning 16. I liked he car a lot and it was very practical as a first car. The thing I will remember most is that this car saved my life. I totaled it through a light pole and into the trees at about 70 mph. I made out without a scratch because of the incredible safety of this car. I had heard that Kia's has low crash test ratings but this car proved them wrong by saving my life.
Great car - couple small issues
I love my car. In the 7 years I have had it there has only been a few issues. The alternator went, but that was covered. Same with the switch for my power seat. My biggest issue is with the locks! Had it fixed when the car was 5 yrs old. covered. But now the same issue. When I go to open the door (passenger) all the doors will lock. Now the door will not open at all. The dealer want $360. Guess my passengers will have to crawl through the window for now. Over all I have spent $500 in 7 years other than brakes and tires. Still have the original battery even.
Optima has been a good car
We bought our 2003 Optima just after getting married in 2003. We werent particularly looking for a Kia but due to the rebates Kia was giving at the time we settled on the Kia because it had superior options and a price we could afford. After 7 years of ownership we are ready to upgrade though and unfortunately wont be buying another Kia. Heres why: Cons: we paid 18000 for the car and today we can get about $3500 if we're lucky. Depreciation on this car is terrible. Belt squeals nonstop and dealers cant figure out problem. Always had transmission troubles that again dealer cant fix. Pros: Super reliable, fuel system problem at 30000 miles and door problem at 120000 but otherwise Reliable!
Great Used 2003 Optima
Bought this car with 26,000 miles and 11 months left on the factory 5 year/60,000 mile bumper-to-bumper warranty! It had only minor issues (power window switch and power locks) and the dealer made the repairs for free, under warranty. Fun to drive it with its "sportmatic" transmission. I like putting it in manual shift mode from time to time to pass slower cars, or to perform better on hills. I used to think it was a gas guzzler, until I changed my driving habits: If I don't stomp on the gas in the city, and on the highway I speed up slowly and drive 80 mph or less, I get very good gas mileage. Performs very well and looks very nice. I got a lot of bang for my buck with this car.
You Get What You Pay For
We purchased this car used and we know why the original owner sold it. Although the car drives great, the car has had many electrical problems and the transmission started slipping just after we bought it. Each time we put it in the shop it takes two days to get it back. Electrical problems include headlights, remote entry, radio, and battery draining down if not driven daily. Also, we have had the emissions worked on several times. The steering growls like it is out of fluid but it isn't and the dealer can't find the problem. We like the way it drives but with all the electrical problems, would like to get rid of it. We paid way too much for it, no resale!
