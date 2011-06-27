Used 2001 Kia Optima Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,149
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|19
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,149
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,149
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/24 mpg
|17/23 mpg
|17/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|309.6/412.8 mi.
|292.4/395.6 mi.
|292.4/395.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.2 gal.
|17.2 gal.
|17.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|19
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,149
|Torque
|159 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|169 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|169 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|149 hp @ 6000 rpm
|170 hp @ 6000 rpm
|170 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Valves
|16
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,149
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|yes
|no
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|no
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|no
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,149
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power antenna
|no
|yes
|no
|120 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,149
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|wood trim on center console
|yes
|no
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|alloy and wood trim on center console
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|no
|yes
|no
|wood trim on doors
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,149
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|no
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,149
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,149
|Front head room
|39 in.
|39 in.
|39 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|Front leg room
|43.3 in.
|43.3 in.
|43.3 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,149
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.2 in.
|36.2 in.
|36.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,149
|Length
|185.9 in.
|185.9 in.
|185.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3190 lbs.
|3190 lbs.
|3190 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.1 in.
|6.1 in.
|6.1 in.
|Height
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|106.3 in.
|106.3 in.
|Width
|71.5 in.
|71.5 in.
|71.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,149
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,149
|14 x 5.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|P195/70R14 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|Null tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|no
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|P205/60R15 tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|15 x 6.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,149
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,149
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
