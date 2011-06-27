Used 2001 Kia Optima Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$16,149
$19,949
$18,499
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG201919
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
$16,149
$19,949
$18,499
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$16,149
$19,949
$18,499
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg17/23 mpg17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.6/412.8 mi.292.4/395.6 mi.292.4/395.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG201919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
$16,149
$19,949
$18,499
Torque159 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm169 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm169 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower149 hp @ 6000 rpm170 hp @ 6000 rpm170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves162424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
$16,149
$19,949
$18,499
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesnono
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$16,149
$19,949
$18,499
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
power antennanoyesno
120 watts stereo outputnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
$16,149
$19,949
$18,499
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
wood trim on center consoleyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
cruise controlnoyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesno
alloy and wood trim on center consolenoyesyes
leather trim on shift knobnoyesno
wood trim on doorsnoyesyes
Power Feature
$16,149
$19,949
$18,499
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesnoyes
remote keyless power door locksnoyesno
Instrumentation
$16,149
$19,949
$18,499
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
$16,149
$19,949
$18,499
Front head room39 in.39 in.39 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
clothyesyesyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
$16,149
$19,949
$18,499
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.36.2 in.36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Measurements
$16,149
$19,949
$18,499
Length185.9 in.185.9 in.185.9 in.
Curb weight3190 lbs.3190 lbs.3190 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.6.1 in.6.1 in.
Height55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width71.5 in.71.5 in.71.5 in.
Colors
$16,149
$19,949
$18,499
Exterior Colors
  • Magenta Red
  • Olive Green
  • Steel Blue
  • Iron Gray
  • Black
  • Beige
  • Crystal Silver
  • Pearl White
  • Clear White
  • Magenta Red
  • Olive Green
  • Steel Blue
  • Iron Gray
  • Black
  • Beige
  • Crystal Silver
  • Pearl White
  • Clear White
  • Magenta Red
  • Olive Green
  • Steel Blue
  • Iron Gray
  • Black
  • Beige
  • Crystal Silver
  • Pearl White
  • Clear White
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
$16,149
$19,949
$18,499
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyesnono
P195/70R14 tiresyesnono
Null tiresyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnono
P205/60R15 tiresnoyesyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsnoyesyes
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
$16,149
$19,949
$18,499
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
$16,149
$19,949
$18,499
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
