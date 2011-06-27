  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Niro
  4. 2019 Kia Niro
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Kia Niro Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Niro
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,250
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG43
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,250
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Ad
8 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Kia Niro
VIEW OFFERS
Kia.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,250
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)46/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)547.4/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG43
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,250
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower139 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,250
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,250
Paint Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,250
8 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,250
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,250
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,250
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Cargo Matyes
Cargo Tray Seat Backyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,250
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,250
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,250
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room48.3 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,250
Cross Barsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,250
Maximum cargo capacity54.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3287 lbs.
Gross weight4255 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.9 degrees
Maximum payload968 lbs.
Angle of departure27.6 degrees
Length171.5 in.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height60.8 in.
EPA interior volume120.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,250
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Cerulean
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Silky Silver
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Runway Red
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,250
P225/45R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,250
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,250
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2019 Kia Niro Touring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars