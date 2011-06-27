Used 2010 Jeep Patriot Consumer Reviews
love my patriot
I purchased my 2010 patriot sport in November of 2010 with about 13k on it. it was a rental vehicle. i have put 90k on it in 5 years. this is the best vehicle i have ever owned. i regret not upgrading to leather seats, sunroof, etc. but i'd buy another patriot without hesitation. my dad owns a repair shop that my brother works at and now partially owns. we were raised with GM vehicles. my 05 equinox was the absolute worst vehicle i ever owned. it's so refreshing to have my patriot. i've had only to do the normal maintenance work on it. brakes, tires and some suspension stuff along with the scheduled services. i would recommend this vehicle to anybody. it certainly isn't as fun to bang on as my boyfriend's hemi grand cherokee but i love my patriot and have no plans on getting a new vehicle anytime soon.
Worth Every Penny
I bought my Patriot new. It came w/ CVT which takes some time to get used to, but once you manage it, it's a great feature. I liked the selection of trims. You can get bone stock w/ no AC to a fully loaded Limited. I picked a package that fit my needs which includes power locks, mirrors, windows, AC and cruise control. Folding rear and passenger seats provide tons of space to carry oversized items. It has best fuel economy in its class. Depending on the trim you choose, you can get 30+ mpg hwy. Great vehicle for any outdoor adventures! However, it is known for weak/cheap front suspension components which go bad at around 40k+ miles and water leaks. For more info check out jeeppatriot forum.
Excellent value
I have the Sport 2.0 L with the 5 speed manual and have had great results. The editors of all the car magazines don't like this car, but they compare it to cars that cost $15K more. This is an excellent working person's car, great mileage in town, and enough engine for highway cruising. In 4th gear it climbs long hills at 55 without any problem. My insurance rate went down by $20 a month because of this car's great safety features. And if you're a big guy like me, it has a lot of room. One caveat, I got the manual transmission because Chrysler seems to have a hard time making a decent automatic transmission, but I like the feel of the manual. One practical vehicle.
Piece of Junk
I have never been so sorry I purchased a vehicle before. I've owned dozens of vehicles but this is the worst. I test drove it warmed up and in the summer. When it is cold the CVT transmission jerks, and the engine sounds like my lawn tractor. Interior is cheap and is starting to makes numerous squeaks. Chrysler basically told me,(paraphrasing) that "we know that we cut some corners but we will fix it in future model years". My recommendation get something else.
Do yourself a favor and DO NOT BUY a Jeep Patriot
I usually buy cars/SUVs/pickups and drive them into until the wheels fall off. I like having at least 2 years without a car payment to really get my money's worth. I bought my Jeep Patriot with 15,000 miles on it and ran well for a year. From then on it has been mechanically unreliable. When I began having trouble with it, I looked up problems and found many other owners of Jeep Patriots with the same issues I was having. We live out away from any large city, so we drive a lot of highway miles. Very little stop and go traffic. COMMON MECHANICAL ISSUES: 1) Alternator will break down at 90K to 95K 2) Transmission will start to overheat (that's right, I said Transmission) at around 45K. Talking to the Jeep/Chrysler mechanics, the recommended transmission service for the Jeep Patriot is every 30k. To service a Jeep Patriot transmission, the mechanic has to drop the transmission. There are no drain plugs and no transmission dip sticks. INSANE! 3) Even if you do your transmission service every 30K, it makes a whining sound when it gets over 45K. Fortunately I was under warranty when my transmission went out and got a new one. The new one still whines. By the way, the transmission went out while I was away on work and my wife and two kids were driving. 4) To change any of the front lights, you have to remove the wheels on the front. Then remove the wheel well covers. Even then, it is a tight fit for medium hands. 5) To get to any moving part in the engine you have to have a lift and have professional tools to work on it. Pros 1) Cost of the vehicle 2) The sound system is very good. You can listen to great music quality while you are broke down on the side of the road waiting for a wrecker. UPDATE *********** Still have Jeep. And it has 146k on it know. Transmission (the replaced one) is still holding up. I still don’t recommend this vehicle.
