Used 2012 Jeep Liberty Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Liberty
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/409.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Latitude Quick Order Package 28Lyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Quick Order Package 28Byes
Trailer Tow Class III Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Driver Convenience Groupyes
Media Center 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDDyes
Media Center 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAVyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
P235/70R16 OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
Power Sunroofyes
Fullsize Spare Tireyes
17" x 7.0" Aluminum Silver Accent Wheelsyes
MOPAR Exterior Appearance Groupyes
Skid Plate Groupyes
Chrome Accents Groupyes
Sky Slider Full Open Roofyes
Measurements
Front track61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4290 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Angle of approach28.7 degrees
Maximum payload1150 lbs.
Angle of departure29.9 degrees
Length176.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Wheel base106.1 in.
Width72.3 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Rescue Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Natural Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • True Blue Pearlcoat
  • Winter Chill Pearlcoat
  • Canyon Brown Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, vinyl/cloth
Tires & Wheels
P225/75R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
