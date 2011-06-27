Used 1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG11
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/12 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)203.0/243.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.3 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower144 hp @ 3200 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.
Length186.4 in.
Curb weight4377 lbs.
Gross weight5975 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.1 cu.ft.
Height66.4 in.
Maximum payload1300.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width74.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Khaki Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Black
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Bright White
