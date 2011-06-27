Used 2010 Jeep Commander SUV Consumer Reviews
Works for us
Buy this vehicle: If you need temporary 3rd row seating for smaller kids only. Don't buy this vehicle: if you're looking for large interior capacity and 3 roomy rows of seats. We traded in our 08 Grand Cherokee for a 2010 Commander. The same 3.7L V6 is in both. It is under powered but it doesn't bother us. We can easily get on the freeway and up to speed. Towing or driving in the mountains is where you'd notice the lack of power the most I think. We traded up to get the 3rd row to throw our kids in the back when my parents visit so we don't have to take 2 cars. We didn't have to rearrange our garage either to make it fit.
So far, so good
We were in the market to replace our '09 Dodge Journey which we liked, but it had a lot of quality control issues. We had always wanted a Jeep and when I found out that 2010 was the last year for the Commander I was intrigued. I was interested in the V6 model only. I had a '07 Mega Cab with a Hemi and it had absolutely horrible fuel mileage so I wasn't interested in another. After searching through dealer's inventory I found that there were very few Commander's left in inventory anywhere. But I did find a V6 4x4 Sport. The dealer was highly motivated to sell the vehicle due to the fact that incentives were about to expire. Mileage has been good 20 MPG on the highway. $23,995 12k off.
wifes 2010 commander
So far my new jeep is fun to drive and draws lots of attention, seems to be well built and designed. For us this was the only midsized SUV with 3rd row seating in our price range....nothing else compares, poor mans Land Rover...This is our 3rd SUV of sorts, SportTrac and a Explorer, we looked at this car when we bought the 07 explorer, pricing made it unaffordable, now its the best option
Works for Me
I was looking for a reasonably priced smaller SUV with a 3rd row for my 2 kids if an extra adult or two wants to come along. So far I am very pleased with the overall package. The rear seat TV is a blessing with the kids but I will agree the 2nd and 3rd rows are a bit cramped for adults, especially if the front seat passengers are tall. But the front seats are comfortable and spacious and it works for a family of 4. I have had 4 adults plus my 2 kids in the back for a short trip and its a bit cramped but it works. An excursion or Yukon XL it isnt, but it fits in my smaller garage and easy to park and maneuver. Blind spots are huge, but no worse then any other boxy SUV I have driven.
Good SUV
I'm a huge fan of Jeeps and our Commander is no exception. We took it to Tennessee and with 6 passengers for 14 hours it wasn't too cramped. The legendary Jeep 4x4 has saved us during harsh NJ winters with a lot of snow. The seats are decently comfortable and the center stack is easy to use. Only complaint is that the blind spots are huge and with the third row up it is almost impossible to see out the rear window. Hasn't needed any repairs yet. Good reliable truck over all.
