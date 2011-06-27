Used 2006 Jeep Commander Consumer Reviews
8x jeep, love it!
My husband and I are on our 8th jeep and I couldn't wait to get the Commander. Trail rated, reliable, large size. I am a total loss adjuster and auto damage adjuster so I work around cars all day long. Wouldn't trade my Jeep for any other SUV. **For 2006-sk.canada...sounds like you got a lemon or someone didn't take care of their vehicle, do some additional research on the vehicle's history and mechanical records from the previous owner if available. The Tahoe has a history of issues ,problems and recalls..do your research.
Good Deal...
Recently purchased a demo 06 Commander for around $19k. I was amazed at all the standard features this car has. To me the Commander drives better than my sister's Tahoe which she paid $12k more. Can't beat the price especially when Jeep is always giving incentives. Only complaint is the 3rd row which takes up to much usable space. Had a problem with the tire monitor going off for no reason, but dealer fixed it.
Comfort Jeep
Best vehicle I have had. I have owned Jeeps since the 50's. This one beat them all. Comfort, goes anywhere, anytime in comfort. No issues with any mechanical items. Did the maintenance on the scheduled recommended for warranty. Bought extended warranty after the 5 years ran out. Never used it. Some maintenance was pricey but the vehicle has never failed me. Even when the battery is getting low it let me know by slow cranking. The Jeep is 12 years old looks new, has had three batteries, and three sets of tires. It is a Hemi, with the 8,6,4 cylinder running feature. On the road, I can get 24+ mpg. Around town it is 11 or 12. But I am a jack rabbit at stop lights...some of the lack of mileage is my fault. I am now 77 years old and do not plan to buy another vehicle. This one will go out with me. The vehicle has only 55K miles. 20K of which was very long trips. One to Panama, and two through Canada almost to Alaska. Performance with a lot of weight in back with all seats down did not seem to effect mileage or handling. Zero mechanical issues except for some wear in the driver position.
Transmission Problems
When I start my 2006 Jeep Commander and put it into drive or reverse and step on the gas its always hit or miss if the car is going to move. The engine will usually rev for a second and then finally go. Once it has starting moving in drive, every time it shifts from first to second there is a loud clicking noise. Took it to the dealership and they told me it has to get worse before they fix it. That doesn't sound right to me.
Love this vehicle but not happy with it.
I bought my 2006 Jeep Commander in September of 2005. I have about 87,000 miles on it and keep up the maintenance. My power outlets in the front have stopped working even after I changed out the fuses, I have paid $3500 to replace the rear differential, replaced the battery three times, replaced the alternator, passenger window won't close right, water leaks in from the front and all four of my door handles have cracked and broke. Chrysler and the dealership both say it's wear and tear even though I rotate driving between this vehicle and my 2009 Kia Borrego. I have had two other Jeeps and have never had problems like this. I would have to pay $700 per door to fix them.
