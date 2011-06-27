Used 2012 Jaguar XK XKR Consumer Reviews

R.T. Manske , 12/28/2016 XKR 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)

5 of 5 people found this review helpful

The Jaguar XK series 2012 - 2015 are beyond beautiful, very dependable, ultra comfortable and a pleasure to drive. No other grand touring sports car comes close to the now discontinued XK or XKR for value. The new F Type is a great sports car too, but many of us prefer the larger XK for a comfortable daily driver that can still pin you back into the seats with awesome acceleration and great handling. Very few drivers are skilled enough to take this car to it's limits. I didn't give it 5 stars only because of the outdated electronics and navigation program. Everything else is classic Jaguar grand touring luxury with more room than the new F type. The XK's went out of production after 2015 and the 2012 through 2015 cars are an exceptional value today compared to anything in it's class. Find a well cared for, low mileage XK series car and keep it forever. You will be glad you did.