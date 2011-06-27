  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XK-Series
  4. Used 2007 Jaguar XK-Series
  5. Used 2007 Jaguar XK-Series Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Jaguar XK-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 XK-Series
5(92%)4(8%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
13 reviews
Write a review
See all XK-Serieses for sale
List Price
$20,750
Used XK-Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Wasn't even looking for a Jaguar

Italian Forza, 12/06/2006
22 of 23 people found this review helpful

I stumbled across this car while shopping for a Range Rover for my wife. I bought it on the spot. Strikingly beautiful. This car has such a gorgeous design that I just stare at it outside my office window until I give in to the call of the wild and take it out for a spin. I just came off a 4 year relationship with a Maserati Coupe. This XK provides "most" of the performance of the Maserati with the added level of luxury and comfort. Maybe I'm getting old, but when I want to be "sporty" I start to bang off shifts with the paddles. When I want to take it easy, full automatic does the trick. This is my first Jaguar and I am absolutely in love. I just hope it is reliable.Wish me luck

Report Abuse

XK Coupe at 55,000 miles

X150 Lover, 12/16/2007
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

A good looking, smooth running, GT car which can dice with the best out there on the back roads. It's quiet when you're cruising, but barks when you thrash it. The normally aspirated engine is adequate for public roads, and with the DSC off, all the power can be safely used for an exhilerating drive, the car cornering flatly and being able to balance under steer and over steer with the throttle. The fuel economy is very good, and the maintenance costs are low. So far, reliability is excellent.

Report Abuse

firstjaginfatuation

firstjag, 01/07/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Picked up my '07 XK Coupe 2 weeks ago - a black with tan model with several upgrades. Replaced Mercedes CLS 500. The looks, the ride, the handling, the sound, seats, paddle shifters, styling, performance and the right technology with push button start and blue tooth all sold me. Plenty of power and best shifting trans experienced - best paddle shifters on the market. Very respectable gas mileage and no guzzler tax. Could do without the old world antenna. Overall a great package of styling, performance and sizzle. Interior is well done with great seats and clean yet very functional dash design.

Report Abuse

Super Jag

Ed, 10/29/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Mileage on a long trip. Fantastic. Exceeded 29 mpg at high speed. Yes over 80 mph for most of trip. In town low speed exceeded 19.5 mpg. Much better than ratings. At end of 16 hours on road, still comfortable!! Boot small, but that comes with territory. Back seat used to hold a small brief or camera bag. Touch screen much easier than BMW 750i I had previously. Nav system much more user friendly. Love it!

Report Abuse

Not Quite Perfect

Dr.Roentgen, 01/03/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is the most beautiful and fun car I have ever had. It's like a corvette but for grown ups. There have been several annoying problems that you wouldn't expect at this pricepoint. The bluetooth system doesn't work as promised. I have changed cellphones (three times) and carriers (from verizon to cingular) per Jaguar's advice, but the phone still doesn't sync as promised. There are other small computer probs as well. I still love the car.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all XK-Serieses for sale

Related Used 2007 Jaguar XK-Series Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles