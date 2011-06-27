Used 2003 Jaguar XK-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

2ndowner;2ndJag , 11/04/2006

Wife's Xmas present 12/05. She said she always wanted one, and she couldn't believe it when it "appeared" in the driveway 2005 Xmas a.m! She drives it everyday. This is "our" 2nd Jaguar; had an '89 XJS coupe (V12) previously - what an improvement since Ford took over. The '03 is wonderful: 4.2 engine is buttery smooth, and not as fragile as former 4.0 of earlier years' V8s. I put the XK-R wheels on it with all-season Michelins, and these work much better in winter than the 19s with Pirrelli summer/snows -- we have a lot of rough roads in Michigan. KNOW your mechanic, even if just warranty stuff. Not all dealers have "Jaguar certified" ones do work (some go out on own).