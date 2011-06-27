Used 2003 Jaguar XK-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
List Price Estimate
$4,651 - $9,787
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Wife Loves It (so do I)!

2ndowner;2ndJag, 11/04/2006
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Wife's Xmas present 12/05. She said she always wanted one, and she couldn't believe it when it "appeared" in the driveway 2005 Xmas a.m! She drives it everyday. This is "our" 2nd Jaguar; had an '89 XJS coupe (V12) previously - what an improvement since Ford took over. The '03 is wonderful: 4.2 engine is buttery smooth, and not as fragile as former 4.0 of earlier years' V8s. I put the XK-R wheels on it with all-season Michelins, and these work much better in winter than the 19s with Pirrelli summer/snows -- we have a lot of rough roads in Michigan. KNOW your mechanic, even if just warranty stuff. Not all dealers have "Jaguar certified" ones do work (some go out on own).



excellent xk8

jagxk803, 12/29/2003
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Love this car for the fact that my father had a e-type back in the 60s and these bring me back to those days. Jag has wonderful services and excellent reliability.



Fun car, build quality weak

bobsmith, 11/05/2003
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

Performance and styling are outstanding. The factory quality has declined over the previous jaguar I had. The interior headline is impossibile to keep clean and the boot for the top is antiquated.


