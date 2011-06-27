Estimated values
2012 Acura RL Advance Package 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,177
|$15,391
|$17,087
|Clean
|$12,235
|$14,292
|$15,862
|Average
|$10,349
|$12,095
|$13,413
|Rough
|$8,464
|$9,897
|$10,963
Estimated values
2012 Acura RL Technology Package - in HI 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,523
|$15,814
|$17,568
|Clean
|$12,556
|$14,685
|$16,309
|Average
|$10,621
|$12,427
|$13,790
|Rough
|$8,687
|$10,169
|$11,272
Estimated values
2012 Acura RL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,314
|$14,364
|$15,933
|Clean
|$11,433
|$13,338
|$14,791
|Average
|$9,671
|$11,287
|$12,507
|Rough
|$7,910
|$9,236
|$10,223
Estimated values
2012 Acura RL Technology Package 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,206
|$15,248
|$17,568
|Clean
|$11,332
|$14,160
|$16,309
|Average
|$9,586
|$11,983
|$13,790
|Rough
|$7,840
|$9,805
|$11,272