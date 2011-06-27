  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ
  4. Used 2016 Jaguar XJ
  5. Used 2016 Jaguar XJ XJR
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2016 Jaguar XJ XJR Consumer Reviews

More about the 2016 XJ
5(0%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(100%)
1.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all XJS for sale
List Price
$47,498
Used XJ for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

You will need to win the lottery to trade this car

Marge, 01/09/2018
XJR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
10 of 17 people found this review helpful

Our XJ is horrible in rain our snow. Yes it is AWD. If you wear eyeglasses and get the heated windshield you may not be able to drive at night. Google Jaguar glare. Tried to get a different car after three months and 2400 miles and was told the car was worth $30,000 less than what we paid. Glad it's a lease, can't wait to get out of it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Jaguar XJ
Request a Quote
JaguarUSA.com
Write a review
See all XJS for sale

Related Used 2016 Jaguar XJ XJR info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles