Used 2016 Jaguar XJ XJR Consumer Reviews

Marge , 01/09/2018 XJR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

10 of 17 people found this review helpful

Our XJ is horrible in rain our snow. Yes it is AWD. If you wear eyeglasses and get the heated windshield you may not be able to drive at night. Google Jaguar glare. Tried to get a different car after three months and 2400 miles and was told the car was worth $30,000 less than what we paid. Glad it's a lease, can't wait to get out of it.